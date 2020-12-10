It’s hard to believe Edward Scissorhands, Tim Burton’s melancholy masterpiece, was released a whopping 30 years ago. The darkly hued fairy tale, about a man in a castle who wanders down to the suburbs, complicating and enriching every life that he touches, is fanciful and scary and one of the best films that Burton and frequent collaborator Johnny Depp made together. And undeniably much of the power of the film comes from Danny Elfman’s haunting, unforgettable score, which three decades later will still make you well up just by hearing a few notes. Which is why we’re so excited to exclusively announce that Waxwork Records will be releasing a deluxe vinyl of the Edward Scissorhands score next month – and you can preorder tomorrow.

The 30th anniversary deluxe Edward Scissorhands vinyl release features new artwork by the ridiculously talented Ruiz Burgos (love the back of the vinyl with Vincent Price and the heart-shaped sugar cookie), 180 gram “Ice Sculpture Blue With Snow Splatter” colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, old style gatefold jackets with satin coating, a 12”x12” art print insert, and re-mastered audio for vinyl from the original masters. In short: this is a dream come true.

Check out the vinyl below and preorder the album starting tomorrow at 11 am CST from the Waxwork Records site. We’d suggest you do it while twirling in a snow shower but we worry about your keyboard getting wet.

Image via Waxwork Records

Image via Waxwork Records

Image via Waxwork Records

Share Share Tweet Email

In Our Era of Brutal Action, 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Stays Beautiful in 4K Ang Lee's poetic approach to action stands in stark contrast to the hard-hitting actioners that are prevalent today.