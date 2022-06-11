L.A.-based vintage designer Micheline Pitt is adding a whimsical Edward Scissorhands-inspired collaboration to her Vixen line for Pitt's premier retro-inspired fashion house. The collection will feature one-of-a-kind designs that capture the unique magic of Tim Burton's 1990 film, made to fit sizes XS through 4X. The Vixen line is available to pre-order now, scissor-hands not included.

Struck by the potential of the Gothic and fantastical elements of one of her favorite films, California designer Micheline Pitt has launched the first-ever officially licensed Edward Scissorhands collection for women's fashion. The Vixen collection — Good Things for Bad Girls — offers a variety of clothing, handbags, and accessories in Pitt's signature 1950s and '80s designs, all drawing from the otherworldly costume designs in the film. When discussing the collaboration, Pitt explained that the idea came from the feeling of being an outcast growing up, like the title character of the film, and the same inspiration Burton draws on for his unmistakable Burtonesque style.

This isn't the niche designer's first collection inspired by an iconic film either. Leaning towards the delightfully macabre with a classic vintage twist, Pitt's previous launches included partnerships with major film studios to produce brand-new iconic looks from movies such as Pet Sematary, Ghostbusters, IT, and IT Chapter 2. After the success of Vixen in 2016, Pitt founded the sister store, La Femme en Noir, with her friend Lynh Haaga to expand the luxury gothic clothesline in the fall of the same year. For the sister store, Pitt released designs inspired by films like Burton's Sleepy Hollow and Corpse Bride, as well as an Aliens collection. With Pitt's newest introduction to Vixen, she offers a lineup of retro high-femme dresses, as well as hoodies, pants, and tops, in high-quality fabrics and patterns inspired by Edward Scissorhands.

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Among the items offered is the Edward Scissorhands Ice Dance Dress from the iconic scene in the movie when Edward (Johnny Depp) is sculpting an enormous ice angel and Kim, played by Winona Ryder, twirls in the ice drifting through the air. The Vixen dress is a snow-white re-imagining of the one Ryder wore in the scene, textured with swiss dots, faux buttons, and hidden pockets. The stunning dress has a full skirt layered with tulle and Vixen's new crinoline. Another of the dresses is the Farewell Wiggle Dress in Wallpaper Novelty print, made in a "melancholy blue" with a black damask print inspired by the movie's design and black chiffon sleeves. For the dramatic retro style, the dress includes padded shoulders and is finished with a faux leather grommet belt. As for accessories, Pitt designed a detailed moon belt buckle as well as a green sherpa Topiary Dino Bag, modeled after Edward's adorable topiary creatures.

Other items in the collection include the Snow Globe Bag; Edward Scissorhands Body Harness; the Storytime Swing Dress and Skater Skirt in "I am not complete" Novelty Print; the Swing Skirt and Vintage Sundress in Suburban Topiary Novelty Print; the Farewell Babydoll Dress in Wallpaper Novelty Print; the Graphic Cropped Hoodie in Wisteria and the Graphic Cropped Sweatshirt in Black, and many other gothic glamorous pieces.

Micheline Pitt has worked for over 13 years in the fashion industry in multiple departments. It's her love of horror and the classic styles of the '50s that inspire her art. As a designer, she aims to provide people of all sizes the opportunity to feel beautiful and powerful in her clothing. You can check out some of the Edward Scissorhands collection pieces below!

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century

Image via Micheline Pitt/20th Century