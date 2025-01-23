Unless you're a hardcore baseball fan, the word "eephus" will likely not ring a bell. It's a term used to describe a baseball trick where the pitcher intends to catch the batter off guard by throwing the ball at a slower speed. The meaning makes it a fitting title for Carson Lund's feature directorial debut, Eephus as it perfectly captures the laid back mood of the off-kilter sports drama about two ragtag teams of recreational baseball players. Eephus made its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section, where it competed for the Caméra d'Or award. Ahead of its limited theatrical release, an official trailer from Music Box Films has been released.

The movie is set in the 1990s in a small Massachusetts town and centers on two recreational baseball teams made up of middle-aged men. The teams - the Adler's Paint, led by Ed Mortainian (Keith William Richards), and the Riverdogs, led by Graham Morris (Frederick Wiseman) gather at the Soldiers Field baseball field in Douglas, for one last game right before their favorite third space is to be demolished to make room for a school construction. The trailer previews the film's fun, lighthearted, banter-filled vibe, showing the men immersed in one final hurrah. The entire movie covers this single event which lasts from morning till late in the evening.

'Eephus' Has a Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Given the title, Eephus could come off as a movie reserved for baseball fans, but on the contrary, the trailer suggests quite the opposite. The player's interactions with each other reflect their feelings about losing their favorite playground, which is something anyone can relate to. Still in doubt if this is your cup of tea? Well, the critical reviews are teasing with the movie scoring a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Various outlets have lauded the film, including Collider's Caleb Hammond who summarizes in his review that "Eephus is a celebration of third spaces with excellent cinematography, a great cast of characters, and immersive worldbuilding." The New Yorker describes it as "a grand and sentimental drama," while Variety writes that "Its pearls of practical wisdom and jewels of melancholic wit make “Eephus” a gem, which is fitting, for a movie about a game played on a diamond a wry and lovely baseball movie that pitches slowballs of quiet wisdom."

Eephus is loosely based on director Lund's personal experience playing recreational baseball in Los Angeles. The script was written by Lund, Mike Basta, and Nate Fisher. The film sees Uncut Gems' Keith William Richards in his first-ever leading role. The sprawling cast includes Cliff Blake, former MLB star, Bill "Spaceman" Lee, fashion designer Wayne Diamond, and Stephen Radochia to mention but a few.

Eephus will be released theatrically by Music Box in select theaters on March 7th, 2025. Check out the trailer above.