A24 has joined with Max and Sam Eggers aka The Eggers Brothers’ for their feature directorial debut The Front Room, the production company has announced. The duo will direct from an adapted screenplay based on Susan Hill’s short story by the same name. The movie is described as a psychological horror that follows a young, newly pregnant couple that is forced to take in an ailing stepmother, who has long been estranged from her family. The movie will feature Grammy-winning artist Brandy Norwood, actor Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.

Max Eggers is well known for writing the script for The Lighthouse with his stepbrother Robert Eggers. The movie starred Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as lighthouse keepers marooned on a remote post, and has been critically acclaimed to defy genres. It garnered various accolades along with nominations for Best Cinematography at the 92nd Academy Awards and 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Sam Eggers co-wrote Harry Mavromichalis’ 2018 documentary Olympia based on the career of Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis. With the duo at the helm and the stellar star cast, the movie will be the one to watch out for.

Norwood, better known by her mononym Brandy, is well known for playing Naomi on ABC’s musical drama television series Queens. She also has shows like Zoe Ever After, The Game, Drop Dead Diva, 90210, and more to her credit. Her feature film credits includes The Perfect Match, Osmosis Jones, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella for ABC. She’ll be joined by Oliver Award winner Hunter who previously featured in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth alongside Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and more. She’ll be next seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ science fiction romance Poor Things starring alongside Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, and Margaret Qualley, among others.

Huff is seen in feature films like Waves, Radium Girls, and Beach Rats. His other acting credits include series like The Sinner, Mare of Easttown, Show Me a Hero, and The Wire. Tony Award winner Burnap’s credits include the series Under the Banner of Heaven and WeCrashed. He’ll also be seen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White alongside Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

A24 will produce The Front Room with Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM.

No release date has been set for the movie yet, meanwhile, you can check out our chat with Robert about The Northman below: