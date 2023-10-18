The Big Picture The iconic Egyptian Theatre, known for hosting the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere, is reopening after a three-year restoration effort by Netflix and the American Cinematheque.

To celebrate its 101st anniversary, the theatre will hold a special screening of David Fincher's upcoming film, The Killer, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.

Netflix will also premiere a documentary short film about the history of the Egyptian Theatre, featuring interviews with notable industry figures, such as Guillermo Del Toro and Rian Johnson.

October 18 marks the 101st anniversary of the grand opening of the iconic Egyptian Theatre. To mark this historic milestone, Netflix and the American Cinematheque have joined forces to announce that, on Thursday, November 9, this venerable theater will come back to life with a special screening of David Fincher's upcoming film, The Killer, which will be followed by a question and answer session with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The Egyptian Theatre has been an enduring symbol of cinematic history, dating back to Hollywood's Golden Age. Originally constructed during the silent film era, this historic landmark served as the birthplace of the red carpet tradition and hosted the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere.

This long-anticipated reopening follows a collaborative effort between Netflix and the American Cinematheque, spanning three years, aimed at restoring the Egyptian Theatre to its former glory. Now, this unique venue stands ready to once again capture the hearts of local film enthusiasts and cinephiles from around the globe.

In addition, Netflix will also premiere an original documentary short film, titled Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre on November 9. Directed by Angus Wall, the documentary features insightful interviews with luminaries such as Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Peyton Hall, the architect behind the theater's restoration.

The History of the Egyptian Theatre

The Egyptian Theatre was designed by architects Meyer and Holler and built by developer Charles E. Toberman. It opened its doors on October 18, 1922. The theater was inspired by the Egyptomania craze of the 1920s, which was sparked by the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb. Its unique and elaborate Egyptian-themed architecture made it a standout in the burgeoning film industry.

The Egyptian Theatre holds the distinction of hosting the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere. In 1923, the silent film Robin Hood starring Douglas Fairbanks, had its world premiere at the Egyptian, setting a precedent for the glitzy premieres that would become synonymous with Hollywood.

Over the years, the Egyptian Theatre faced periods of neglect and decline. However, in the early 1990s, the American Cinematheque, a non-profit organization dedicated to film preservation and education, stepped in to rescue the theater. They embarked on a mission to restore and revitalise the historic venue, with the upcoming reopening the latest in its restoration process which will ensure its continued presence as a hub for film culture.

Tickets for Netflix events will go on sale beginning October 25. You can sign up for updates and access ticket sales information on the Egyptian Theater here and follow the theater on Instagram, Threads, X and Facebook for additional details. You can sign up to join the American Cinematheque or learn more about their public screening ticket sales here.