What's more romantic in Paris than wandering along the Seine, spying the Eiffel Tower, and having a picnic underneath, all whilst basking in its breathtaking beauty? You may say munching on a fresh baguette slathered with only the finest cheese, and accompanied by a glass of champagne, but you'd, unfortunately, be wrong. It's the love story behind the structure, of course! Tourists have swarmed the iconic landmark since its erection in the 1800s, and now centuries later, people can finally discover the inspiration behind its origins, all whilst munching on popcorn and lounging in their local movie theater.

Eiffel was released in 2021, circulating amongst the French film festivals internationally, and it's the biopic period drama that you never knew you needed, or I'm sure, never realized truly existed. The film is inspired by the story of Gustave Eiffel, a French engineer who, upon completing his collaboration for the Statue of Liberty, was pestered by the French government to create an astounding piece for the 1889 Paris World Fair. Initially uninspired by the notion, Eiffel instead argued that he wanted to design the Paris subway. But what ignites inspiration? Love, of course.

The film is both a testament to the structure and the man who built it. What's particularly gratifying is that the film is authentically French in that it is a French production, told in the language. This has added an entirely new layer to the storytelling, which audiences everywhere are sure to revel in. Here's everything you need to know about the film.

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

Related:‘Blast’ Trailer: A Family Is Trapped in a Car Wired to a Bomb in French High-Concept Thriller [Exclusive]

Is There a Trailer for Eiffel?

The official trailer for Eiffel was released on June 10 in 2021. The trailer is a terrific taste of what the film has to offer, particularly displaying a fluent French-speaking cast in all of their glory. Viewers can also see the extent of the brilliant visual effects, with the famous Eiffel Tower in varying stages of being built. Watch the trailer to see for yourself!

When Will Eiffel Be Released?

First released in March 2021 at the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival in Australia, the film was later released to French audiences on October 13 of the same year by Pathé. The film is being released to US theaters by Blue Fox Entertainment on June 3, 2022, for a limited screening.

What Is Eiffel About?

Eiffel is a historical drama set in Paris in the late 19th century. A tale loosely based on the life and love of engineer, Gustave Eiffel, the movie shows how the French government persuades Eiffel to create a magnificent structure for the Paris World Fair. The audience then meets Adrienne, a woman from Eiffel's past.

As the plot thickens, it becomes apparent that she is the inspiration for his magnificent work - the Eiffel Tower. Besides being a beacon of French engineering and creativity, it also becomes the concrete symbol of the love Eiffel holds for Adrienne. The film is broken between the present moment of 1889, interspersed with fragments of their past, showcasing a beautiful story of where the characters have come from, and what their motives are. These segments of the film are graced with the scenic locations that only France has to offer, making for a cinematic masterpiece.

Related:The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now

Who Is in the Cast Of Eiffel?

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

Playing the famed engineer is French actor, Romain Duris. He is perhaps most well known for his role in Cedric Klapisch's Spanish Apartment trilogy, L'Auberge Espagnole (2002), Russian Dolls (2005), and Chinese Puzzle (2013). Duris won several awards for his role as Thomas Seyr in The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005), including the Lumieres Award for Best Actor, and was nominated for the European Film Award for Best Actor. More recently, Duris's 2022 film, Final Cut, was released on May 17 for the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. The film is a zombie comedy based on the Japanese film One Cut of the Dead.

Playing the enchanting and beguiling love interest of Gustave Eiffel, Adrienne Bourgès, is none other than Sex Education's Emma Mackey. The British-French actress made a name for herself in the popular Netflix series, which premiered in 2019, with Season 4 due to be released in September 2022. With a French father, it's no wonder that Mackey so casually tackles the role of Adrienne, effortlessly displaying her French language skills. Not only that, but the film showcases just how diverse Mackey's acting abilities truly are. Playing a character in Eiffel who arguably could be described as the polar opposite of Maeve Wiley in Sex Education, Mackey's performance only convinces us even more that she's truly a force to be reckoned with. Mackey has certainly had a busy couple of years, with not only the hype surrounding the popular series that has made her a household name, but some major films that are due to be released within the next year. With Death on the Nile now behind her, her next on-screen appearances will be in the highly-anticipated Barbie film in 2023 directed by Greta Gerwig, and the historical biopic Emily, where the actress will star as the famous writer Emily Brontë.

Appearing alongside Mackey and Duris is French actor Pierre Deladonchamps. Known for his starring role in the thriller Stranger by the Lake (2013), he went on to win the Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor. He also received a nomination for the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2016 film A Kid.

How Has Eiffel Been Received Globally?

Eiffel toured the world in 2021 as an addition to the Alliance Francaise Film Festivals, where it received phenomenal reviews. The largest French production of 2020, the film was highly anticipated as a part of the 2021 festival after the event was interrupted due to COVID the previous year.

As far as the Eiffel Tower goes, people across the globe still flock to the impressive structure every day. Paris is already known as the city of love, and for people who see this film, the famed structure will evoke an even greater sense of lust and passion (even if the love story is exaggerated). An impressive structure erected for the glory of France and its ingenuity, or erected for love? Watch the movie and decide for yourself!

7 Essential Movies From French Filmmaking Legend Robert Bresson

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Phoebe Christofi (2 Articles Published) Phoebe Christofi is a resource writer for Collider based in Adelaide. She is currently the commissioning editor for a book publishing house, and journalist. Previously she wrote a book column for a newspaper, produced a radio show, and worked in a bookshop. In her spare time (when she has any) she enjoys reading, red wine, and browsing at pictures of Timothée Chalamet (not necessarily in that order). More From Phoebe Christofi

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe