Reboots are all the rage these days and many classic films have seen a remake or two throughout the last few decades. According to Deadline, it looks like Alfred Hitchcock's 1955 thriller To Catch A Thief is next in line to receive that kind of treatment. Eileen Jones is in final negotiations to write the remake for Paramount Pictures and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot is set to star in the project. Along with that, Gadot will also produce the remake with her husband Jaron Varsano under their Pilot Wave Banner. Neal Mortiz will also serve as producer through their Original Film Banner.

Jones has made a name for herself quickly with her work on the Fox Series Prodigal Son and her recent pitch Highwayman, which she is writing with Margot Robbie and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, is actively looking for a director after being bought by New Line. Jones has also written for the Lethal Weapon TV show that ran for 3 seasons from 2016 to 2019.

The plot for the remake is unknown at the moment, but the original film which starred Cary Grant and Grace Kelly followed a retired jewel thief who has to prove his innocence after being suspected of a crime. Many Hitchcock classics have gotten multiple remakes over the years like Notorious, Dial M for Murder, Rear Window, Shadow of a Doubt, and The 39 Steps.

While the quality of these remakes has varied considerably over the years, it will be interesting to see what Jones and Gadot do with this lesser-known Hitchcock tale. Hopefully, this will turn out better than Gus Van Sant’s 1998 remake of Psycho that starred Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates or Netflix's 2020 remake of Rebecca which was critically panned.

This is now one of the many projects that Gadot has in development along with Wonder Woman 3, Disney’s Snow White live-action remake, and Cleopatra. The actress will next be seen in Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery sequel Death on the Nile, which hits theaters on February 11.

