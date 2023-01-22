The upcoming thriller Eileen finally had its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Ahead of the film being shown to the masses, a pair of new images has revealed the world of director William Oldroyd's project. The images were published in a first look from Vanity Fair, which shows off two exclusive stills from the film.

The cover image shows the two stars of the film, Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway, as they lean against the wall under the backdrop of a snow-covered alley outside of a bar, appearing to be deep in conversation. The next picture shows off Hathaway and McKenzie seemingly dancing with each other. While the setting is unclear, they are not the only ones around, as a number of people in the background can be seen dancing as well. Normally a brunette in real life, Hathaway notably appears with blonde hair in both images.

Anticipation for Eileen has been high ever since the project was first announced. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen follows the titular Eileen (McKenzie) as she works as a secretary at a prison in 1960s New England. However, according to the film's logline, "Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor Rebecca (Hathaway) ... Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret—throwing Eileen onto a sinister path." Beyond topliners McKenzie and Hathaway, Eileen also stars Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Jefferson White, and Marin Ireland. No details about any of their characters have been revealed, however.

Hathaway described the process of making the film to Vanity Fair, telling the outlet, "As you can imagine, over the course of the past however many decades, I’ve read a number of scripts. But I had to sit with this one. I had to go back to it. I had to walk away from it. It kept revealing itself to me.” However, Hathaway and her scene partners eventually decided on the perfect way to describe the film: "Carol meets Reservoir Dogs," which is quite the combination.

The road to getting Eileen on screen has been a long one. First announced in 2016, the novel was originally going to be adapted for Fox Searchlight by Erin Cressida Wilson. The project went through a number of changes before filming with McKenzie and Hathaway finally commenced in late 2021. In addition to directing, Oldroyd also served as a producer along with Johnny Holland, Luke Goebel, Peter Cron, Anthony Bregman, Stafanie Azpiazu, and Moshfegh for production houses Fifth Season, Film4, Omniscient Productions, and Likely Story. The book's author, Moshfegh, also co-wrote the screenplay along with her husband Goebel.

No official release date for Eileen has been announced. See the new images from the film below:

