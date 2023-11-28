The Big Picture Eileen is a psychological thriller with a captivating and mysterious plot, praised by critics and anticipated by the audience.

The new character posters hint at a mind-bending story, featuring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie in dark and intriguing settings.

The film explores the friendship between Eileen and Dr. Rebecca, which takes a sinister turn when a dark secret is revealed, setting Eileen down a dark path.

The countdown for the Anne Hathway and Thomasin McKenzie-led psychological thriller Eileen has begun. The movie made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, earlier this year and has been commended by the critics. It has also been a source of intrigue for the audience. The feature is set to hit theaters on December 1 with a limited release in the U.S., followed by a wide expansion on December 8 where it is expected to captivate audiences with its thrilling mysterious plot and even more mysterious characters.

Adding more charm to the mystery, Fandango has unveiled new character posters for the feature, that showcase both Hathaway and McKenzie. They are seen drenched in the darkness with minimal light illuminating their faces, much like the themes of this movie as teased in the trailer will explore the unknown parts of our own selves. However, the posters do not give away anything but hint at a very mind-bending story.

Eileen follows its titular character, a peculiar young woman who works at the local prison. Aloof and unfazed, she lives a mundane life though something in her changes when a new counsellor, Dr. Rebecca (Hathway) arrives at the prison. Eileen is instantly drawn to Rebecca's presence and as the two women grow closer, Eileen is inspired to explore new facets of her own personality and desires. In a twisted turn of events, Rebecca reveals a dark secret that sets Eileen on a sinister path.

'Eileen' Is Bolstered by Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie's Chemistry

Image via NEON

The previously released trailer sees the amazing chemistry between McKenzie and Hathaway, the muted color palette, shadow play, and a tinge of sinister intentions of Rebecca, setting the feature up as a very compelling and intriguing watch. With more promotional material on the way until its release, we’ll get a much better look at this world envisioned by director William Oldroyd. The filmmaker is well known for the striking Lady Macbeth in 2016. The upcoming Eileen is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, who co-wrote the screenplay with her husband Luke Goebel; the duo gained widespread acclaim for penning the Jennifer Lawrence-led PTSD drama Causeway, last year.

Along with Hathaway and McKenzie, the feature also stars Shea Whigham as Jim Dunlop, Marin Ireland as Rita Polk, Owen Teague as Randy, Jefferson White as Buck Warren, Tonye Patano as Mrs. Stevens, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan as Mrs. Murray.

The movie will be in theaters for a limited release on December 1,before going wide on December 8. Read our review and stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can check out the new posters below:

Close