Veteran actress Eileen Ryan, who is the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn as well as musician Michael Penn, has passed away. According to reports from Deadline, Ryan passed away at her home in Malibu over the weekend on Sunday. She was 94 years at the time of her passing and was just a few days away from celebrating her 95th birthday.

A spokesperson from the family confirmed the news to the media without revealing the cause of her death. Her musician son Michael Penn took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the news. He posted a throwback photo of his mom in her youth which he simply captioned; "We lost mom yesterday." Condolences quickly flooded Penn's mentions from industry colleagues such as actors, John Levenstein, Joely Fisher, as well as Grammy-winning musician Jason Isbell.

In her career as an actress, Eileen Ryan was active on both the small and big screen and equally performed in several Broadway productions. She played a supporting role as her sons Sean and Christopher's grandmother in the James Foley-directed neo-noir film, At Close Range which was inspired by the real life of Bruce Johnston Sr. the patriarch of a rural Pennsylvania crime family. Ryan would go on to appear alongside her son, Sean, in a number of other films including The Indian Runner (1991), The Crossing Guard (1995) (which Sean directed), I Am Sam (2001), The Pledge (2001), The Assassination of Richard Nixon (2004) and All the King’s Men (2006).

Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

RELATED: Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Eileen Ryan was born Eileen Annucci on October 16, 1927, in New York City to Rose Isabel (née Ryan), and Amerigo Giuseppe Annucci. She was of Catholic, Irish and Italian descent. She began her acting career on Broadway in 1953 portraying Evie in Sing Till Tomorrow and returned in 1985 to take on the role of Lorraine in Comes a Day which also featured Judith Anderson and George C. Scott. She transitioned to screen roles in 1955 beginning with a part in the NBC anthology series, Goodyear Television Playhouse. She then met actor and director Leo Penn during a rehearsal in New York in 1957 for a production of The Iceman Cometh. They married later that year and Leo would come to play a big part in her career.

After giving birth to her first son Michael Penn in 1958, Eileen Ryan paused her acting career to focus on her family. Sean and Chris would later be born in the 1960s before Ryan returned to acting in the mid-70s. She appeared in an episode of the acclaimed science fiction horror Twilight Zone, and was directed by her husband Leo in other shows including Little House on the Prairie, Marcus Welby, M.D., Matlock as well as the movie Judgment in Berlin (1988). She also notably appeared in Eight Legged Freaks in 2002. She stayed married to Leo until his death in 1998. Ryan continued acting into the new millennium with her last acting credit coming in the 2016 romantic comedy, Rules Don't Apply.

Ryan is survived by her sons Sean and Michael, her other son Chris sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 40 due to heart failure. Our condolences are with the Penn family at this time.