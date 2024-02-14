Anyone who saw Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer likely noticed Albert Einstein’s involvement in developing the atomic bomb. However, it’s unlikely that he ever interacted with the father of the atomic bomb. That isn’t to say he didn’t influence the development of the atomic bomb at all though. In fact, Einstein rubbed elbows with some of the most infamous leaders in history and certainly felt remorse for any participation he had with the bomb at all. Nonetheless, director Anthony Philipson captured the story in the upcoming docudrama, Einstein and the Bomb.

As a more accurate depiction of Einstein's history, the documentary uses audio recordings and writing from the theoretical physicist himself. With BBC as a producer, Philipson had access to archival footage to help depict the story with historical accuracy. So, if you can’t wait to see a more in-depth look at the historical figures from Oppenheimer, we’ve gathered all our resources to bring you everything we know so far about Einstein and the Bomb.

Einstein and the Bomb Will combine archival footage with dramatization and explore key moments in science genius Einstein's life, and how his work have changed history's course. Everything he says in the film is taken from words he said or wrote.

Einstein and the Bomb is set to be released on Netflix on February 19, 2024. This falls on President's Day, which coincidentally, had Einstein not written to President Franklin Roosevelt concerning the atomic bomb, history would have been completely rewritten.

Where Can You Watch 'Einstein and the Bomb'?

Einstein and the Bomb will be released on Netflix. Netflix and BBC have maintained a partnership, enabling them to release fan-favorite content from the U.K. service.

Is There a Trailer for 'Einstein and the Bomb'?

A trailer for Einstein and the Bomb was released on YouTube on December 18, 2023.

The trailer opens with Albert Einstein, portrayed by Aidan McArdle, wearing a sullen look on his face as what appears to be archival footage of the destruction caused by an explosion. Cutting to scenes of Einstein hurriedly working and excitedly exclaiming his theories to a group, he admits he “made one great mistake in [his] life.” His worry of Nazi Germany creating this weapon of mass destruction drove enough panic and fear for the very theory he feared, to become a reality. With more historical imagery, a pensive Einstein is left to mull over an announcer stating: “Was the bomb a price worth paying for peace?”

Who Stars in 'Einstein and the Bomb'?

The main role of Albert Einstein will be portrayed by Aidan McArdle, who has previous experience from his embodiment of the same role in Einstein's Big Idea. He is also known for playing an elf named Slannen in Ella Enchanted as well as Richard Sheridan in The Duchess. The rest of the supporting cast, though the roles have not been confirmed, include; Andrew Havill, known for the portrayal of Robert Fellowes in The Crown; Simon Markey, who appeared in Black Mirror; James Musgrave, recognized for having a role in The King’s Man; Rachel Barry, Helena Westerman, Leo Ashizawa, Jay Lewis Mitchell, and Simon Haines.

What Is 'Einstein and the Bomb' About?

As mentioned, Einstein and the Bomb is a dramatized documentary utilizing a mixture of archival and portrayals of historical documents by the cast. It explores the relationship between Adolf Hitler and the scientist, involving the incidents that led him to believe Nazi Germany was developing an Atomic bomb. The fear of allowing the German dictator to harness such a devastatingly destructive weapon was enough to convince Einstein that something had to be done. However, writing a letter to U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt initiated an arms race that would change the face of war forever.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

It’s 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population.Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein’s English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb.Using Einstein’s words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios ( The Anthrax Attacks , the Emmy winning The Surgeon’s Cut ) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein’s life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond.

More Docudramas Like ‘Einstein and the Bomb’ That You Can Stream Right Now

Manhattan (2014)

Manhattan is a drama series meant to portray the life of the members who were recruited for research at Los Alamos, New Mexico. The town was created solely for the development of nuclear weapons from 1943 to 1944, by government employees, scientists, including Robert Oppenheimer, and their families. They were sworn to secrecy and asked to remain at Los Alamos until what was named Project Y was completed. While not completely historically accurate, the drama explores what life might have been like during these confusing and susceptible times. It ran for two seasons and earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Design.

Genius (2017)

Genius is a biographical anthology series that dives into the lives of some of the most remarkable minds in relatively recent history. The first season focused on Albert Einstein, following his life story, from struggling with school and education to his groundbreaking theories that have changed humanity's perception of the universe. Based on the book Einstein: His Life and Universe by Walter Isaacson, the series garnered praise from critics, leading to the renewal of the show. Season 2 depicts the life of famed artist Pablo Picasso, the third explores famous gospel singer Aretha Franklin, and the fourth, which premiered on February 1, 2024, shows the lives of both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Each season makes for a compelling binge while giving viewers a deeper understanding of these genius minds.

Chernobyl (2019)

The historical drama miniseries, Chernobyl, explores what is known as one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. In 1986, the nuclear plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, suffered a catastrophic chemical explosion resulting in at least 31 deaths initially. The clean-up afterward required hundreds of thousands of liquidators who claimed to have suffered disease and illness as a result, though many of the claims were denied. The series included an incredible cast, such as Jared Harris (Mad Men) as Valery Legasov, Stellan Skarsgård (Dune) as Boris Shcherbina, Emily Watson (Gosford Park) as Ulana Khomyuk, Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) as Lyudmilla Ignatenko, and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Pavel Gremov. The series was praised for its historical accuracy and won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

