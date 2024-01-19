The Big Picture Eiza González joins an all-star cast including John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in Guy Ritchie's film Fountain of Youth.

The film follows estranged siblings on a global heist to find the mythical Fountain of Youth.

This will be González's third collaboration with Ritchie, showcasing her rising star power in the action film genre.

The latest action-adventure film from director Guy Ritchie is continuing to assemble an all-star call sheet. Eiza González has been tapped to co-star in Fountain of Youth, the next big project from Apple Studios and Skydance, according to Deadline. González will headline the film alongside a cast that already includes John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Domhnall Gleeson.

The details of González's and Gleeson's characters remain unknown. However, according to a logline of the film from Apple, Fountain of Youth will "follow a pair of estranged siblings, played by Krasinski and Portman, who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth." Along the way, the siblings "must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality."

Ritchie has reportedly been working on Fountain of Youth as his next project for a while, but according to Deadline, Hollywood's dual strikes put the film on the backburner. However, it seems that the wait is now over, with casting on the film apparently shifting into overdrive. The project also has a slew of talent behind the camera. Ritchie will direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The film is being helmed by Skydance through the company's first-look deal with Apple, and will be produced by David Ellison, Don Granger and Dana Goldberg for Skydance alongside Tripp Vinson for his Vinson Films banner, Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein for Project X Entertainment, Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers. Radio Silence, the film collective trio behind the recent Scream and Scream VI adaptations, are executive producing.

González Has Already Collaborated with Ritchie

Fountain of Youth will mark the third project that González will work with Ritchie on. She recently finished production on an untitled Ritchie action film in which she stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill. Like Fountain of Youth, plot points on that film mostly remain secretive. González is also appearing alongside Cavill and Henry Golding in another Ritchie-directed film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. That film, about a secret black ops organization during World War II, is slated to be released in theaters on April 19, 2024.

A native of Mexico City, González got her first big break starring in the 2017 action film Baby Driver from director Edgar Wright. Since then, she has appeared in numerous high-profile action films, including Hobbs and Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, and Godzilla vs. Kong. González is set to star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi series 3 Body Problem which hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss. She is also set to star alongside Aaron Paul in the upcoming film Ash, replacing the previously cast Tessa Thompson.

No release window for Fountain of Youth has been announced.