The actress will also produce the film, which has the backing of Felix’s estate.

Eiza González is slated to star in a biopic about the famed Mexican actress Maria Felix. She is not the only name to already be attached to the new movie, as A Private War director Matthew Heineman will helm the film. Deadline first broke this news, with the outlet also reporting that a Latin American screenwriter is being sought after for the project.

Dana Harris and Nicole King will produce the project under their company Linden Entertainment. González will also serve as producer alongside Walter Rivera, who represents Felix’s estate. The currently-unnamed film will recount Felix’s eclectic life as the queen of Mexican cinema, having starred in 47 films from four different countries.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf

Gonzalez released a statement regarding the film.. “Maria’s tenacity and fierce way of living through some of the hardest adversity I’ve witnessed has inspired me and many more,” she said. “I’m incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world. Maria constantly pushed boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down. I’ve always believed her life needs to be seen around the world, for people to learn more about how society depicts successful and driven women.”

The story of Maria Felix’s life currently does not have an estimated release date. Read the statement released by Rivera and the actress’s estate below:

“We have long been searching for the right partner to tell Maria’s story, and we are proud to be partnering with Eiza González as she embodies so much of Maria’s strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty. We know Eiza and this film have the power to influence change, much like Maria Felix did, and we know in Eiza’s hands, Maria Felix’s legacy will be portrayed in the most authentic light.”

KEEP READING: Eiza Gonzalez Explains Why, Out of All the Projects She's Done, 'Spirit Untamed' Was the Closest to Her Heart

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Don't Look Up' Trailer Offers a Peek at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Comet-Apocalypse Comedy There's a lot of stars in this astronomy film!

Read Next