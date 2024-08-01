The Big Picture Eiza González is set to star in a new buddy action film alongside Vince Vaughn, with a time travel element in a criminal underworld.

She has a history of action roles in films like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, and the Fast & Furious franchise spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

González is part of the Netflix series 3 Body Problem and has multiple upcoming projects, including La Maquina and Fountain of Youth.

Eiza González is keeping booked and incredibly busy. Despite having more than a handful of upcoming projects, and currently starring in the Netflix smash hit series, 3 Body Problems, the actress has found a way to squeeze in another high-profile job. According to Deadline, González is set to star alongside comedy great Vince Vaughn in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, an upcoming buddy action film from 20th Century Fox. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creator, BenDavid Gabrinski is set to pen the script and direct the project with Andrew Lazar, the producer of Oscar-winning feature American Sniper, to serve as executive producer.

Plot details for the feature are currently being played close to the cuffs, but the project has been tipped off as a buddy comedy with a time travel element to play out within a criminal underworld. Judging by the title, it appears the film will feature dual buddies, perhaps with each one confined to a specific time, with Vaughn playing both Nicks. González confirmed her casting in an Instagram post where she revealed her character, writing; "I'm so honored to be your Alice." The project also cast James Marsden, likely as Mike, to complete the trio of main titular roles. In the social media post, Gonzalez teased the movie's plot, saying; "This movie is too good I cannot believe I get to be a part of it."

Eiza González Is No Stranger to Action Flicks

Image via El Rey Network

Eiza González burst on to the scene via the Latin Americam telenovela, Sueña conmigo which aired on Nickolodeon from 2010 to 2011. She successfully transitioned into American TV first with a role in the horror series, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series which expanded the success of the From Dusk Till Dawn franchise. She has showcased her action chops in films such as Baby Driver (2017), Alita: Battle Angel (2019), and Bloodshot (2020). She shared the screen with big shots Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba in the Fast & Furious franchise spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw where she played a high-profile thief.

González recently starred in this year's spy comedy film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie. She is set to feature in more Ritchie projects, including In the Grey opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill, set to release in theaters in January, as well as Fountain of Youth opposite John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. Gonzalez will star alongside Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna in La Maquina, a boxing limited series to debut as Hulu’s first Spanish-language series, and has booked a role in the upcoming mystery sci-fi movie Ash. She currently stars as Dr. Augustina Salazar, a nanotechnologist and member of the Oxford Five in Netflix's Emmy-nominated 3 Body Problem which has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Production for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is currently underway in Winnipeg, Canada. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

WATCH ON NETFLIX