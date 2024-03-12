The Big Picture Eiza Gonzalez almost played Catwoman in The Batman, going as far as camera testing.

Gonzalez remains a fan of the superhero world but doesn't see herself in that realm after missing out.

Despite not getting the role, Gonzalez is still thrilled to see Zoë Kravitz portray Catwoman.

Every once in a while, we find out that actors we like came really close to embodying characters we love. This week, 3 Body Problem star Eiza Gonzalez revealed to Comicbook.com that she was one of the candidates being considered by Warner Bros. to play Catwoman in The Batman. The role ultimately went to Zoë Kravitz.

Gonzalez commented that she made it pretty far in the casting process, going as far as camera testing. She didn’t expand on that, though, so we don’t know if she got to wear the Catwoman suit. During the interview, the actor talked about the opportunity and stated that, after that experience, she doesn’t see herself in the superhero world again.

"I don't see it happening. I mean, it's like my opportunity has been there and it's not happened for me. So I think it's just not in the cards for Eiza Gonzalez, which is OK. I'm, I'm ok with it. Actually, I think that when I was younger, I was like, it really excited me and obviously like this point, it's been so many years. I was so excited when I was like, camera tested for ‘The Batman.’ And that whole process was shocking and I couldn't believe it because I was especially such a huge fan of Catwoman. And in that moment, I was like, you know, distraught that I didn't get it."

Gonzalez Remained Stoked About 'The Batman' Even After Losing the Role

Close

Gonzalez also added that even though not getting the role of a lifetime is certainly disheartening, she is still “a geek” and she still was happy to see Kravitz on screen: “it's just nice to see people for the right role getting cast in the right role and I just like to watch it as an audience member.”

In Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, Gonzalez plays Auggie Salazar, who is described by the Netflix official synopsis as “a nanotech trailblazer.” Auggie is a visionary and a member of the “Oxford Five,” a group of Oxford scientists that study technology and human relations. Before the sci-fi series, Gonzales had already landed high-profile roles in titles like Godzilla vs. Kong, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Baby Driver.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of 3 Body Problem on March 21.