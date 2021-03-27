I Care a Lot was a mighty buzzy title when it first hit Netflix on February 19th. Not only did it roll into that release with much critical acclaim, but the movie also scored Rosamund Pike a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Yes, I did think Pike was phenomenal as Marla Grayson, a woman working as a court-appointed guardian who’s actually scamming her elderly clients, but going into the ceremony, it did seem like Maria Bakalova was the clear favorite to win for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, especially considering the likelihood of Bakalova also going on to snag an Oscar nomination. But when the time came to announce the winner in that category, Pike marked one of the most exciting surprise wins of the night.

With the release of Godzilla vs. Kong coming up fast, I was lucky enough to have Pike’s I Care a Lot co-star, Eiza González, on an episode of Collider Ladies Night and asking about her reaction to Pike’s big win was an absolute must. As expected, Gonzalez’s story (and celebration photos) are bubbling with excitement and pride for Pike. Here’s what was going through her mind on the night:

“I was like, ‘I’m not gonna worry if we win or we lose. I’m just excited that this is happening,’ because, for me, her winning is me winning because it’s like my pride wife.”

González may have wanted to keep her expectations in check pre-ceremony, but ultimately, the time to celebrate arrived:

“My stylist styles Julie Garner and she called me in the middle of the night because it’s pretty late and [for] Rosamund it was like 4am with her. She’s like, ‘Rosamund just won!’ And I remember falling to the floor.”

Even though the virtual ceremony meant there were no in-person celebrations this year, González did get the opportunity to congratulate Pike via FaceTime and has a whole bunch of delightful photos to prove it!

“I FaceTimed her and I’m like drunk on the floor just rolling. And I just cried. We both cried together.”

Tears of joy that were likely amplified by the fact that González greatly admired Pike’s work ethic on set:

“It was a small movie and seeing the ripple effect, and I was just so proud of her. She worked so hard. She deserved every single moment of it because I’ve never seen dedication the way she is. She’s so involved. She’s so hands on.”

Not only was the chemistry between Pike and González one of the highlights of the film, but I Care a Lot also offered González a unique personal opportunity to flex her abilities in new ways, an opportunity she just couldn’t say no to - even if it meant passing on other projects:

“And again, no small role. When, at the time, this movie came around, I dropped out of two other movies to do this because I felt very confident that this was the right choice and this was the movie and role that I needed to do. It helped me get out of the stigma and stereotype of a bombshell or a sexy Latina. It was just a cool, edgy character that had a lot of heart and a lot of love.”

I Care a Lot is a Golden Globe winner, it’s a Netflix smash hit, González seems to have walked away from the experience with a great friend and collaborator in Pike, and it also let González show off her own range in new ways. Suffice it to say, committing to that movie was definitely the right choice.

