The Big Picture Love Island's Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu was shocked to be poisoned on The Traitors and didn't understand why she was targeted.

The traitors in the show had to find a hidden chalice and force a faithful to drink from it, which ended up poisoning Ekin-Su.

Ekin-Su was surprised to learn the identity of the traitors and didn't expect her friend Parvati to be involved.

Following the release of the latest episode of The Traitors, Love Island's Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu revealed she was annoyed by her shocking poisoning on the show. The second season of the Peacock reality series premiered on January 12, 2024, with the release of the first three episodes. One new episode has been released every Friday since.

The Traitors made its U.S. debut in 2023 with its first season. The cast was made up of half reality stars and half regular individuals who applied to be on the show. With the success of the first season, the show was quickly renewed for season 2. This time, the cast is made up of all reality stars. There are athletes, housewives, Big Brother and Survivor legends, bachelors, and even Love Island stars. While some of these celebrities are used to competing in shows, this is the first time for a majority of them.

In the premiere episode, Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling and Real Housewife Phaedra Parks were secretly chosen to be the traitors. They later invited Parvati Shadow to join them in being a traitor. In the most recent episode, the three traitors were given their toughest task yet. Instead of meeting in private to discuss who they wanted to “murder” that night, the group was challenged to do it in front of the entire group. They were assigned the task of finding a hidden chalice and forcing a faithful to drink out of it before the clock struck midnight. In doing so, the faithful whose lips touched the chalice first would later learn they were “poisoned.” This player unfortunately turned out to be Ekin-Su. The next day, Ekin-Su learned her faith as she was buried after the daily competition.

Ekin-Su Is Annoyed That Parvati Poisoned Her

It was not until the most recent episode of The Traitors was released that Ekin-Su learned the details that led up to her shocking poisoning on the show. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ekin-Su revealed her feelings about her sudden departure from the show. She could not wrap her head around why the three traitors chose to poison her out of everyone remaining in the game. Additionally, she was annoyed that she was not even the initial target before the poisoning. Dan, Parvati, and Phaedra had briefly discussed targeting Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Unfortunately for Ekin-Su, the group was incapable of finding a way to convince MJ, or any other faithful, to drink out of the chalice. With time ticking away, they were forced to find an easy target.

Upon learning that she was the one who was poisoned, Ekin-Su could not recall when the encounter took place. She was shocked to learn how simple of an interaction it was when watching the episode back. Ekin-Su said, "I was just in a very giggly, giddy mood, having fun with people and socializing." When Parvati handed her the drink, Ekin-Su thought nothing of it, when, in reality, she was ending her own game by accepting the drink. It took a while for Ekin-Su to comprehend what had occurred leading up to her departure. She had zero inkling that she had been the one poisoned the night prior until her coffin was being closed and buried. Even after her dramatic departure, it still took Ekin-Su a few hours to come to terms with being out of the game.

Not only was the former Love Island winner shocked to learn she was the one poisoned by the traitors, but she was also surprised to learn who the masterminds behind the cloaks were. Before watching the episodes, Ekin-Su would have assumed Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina was one of the traitors who played a role in her poisoning. This assumption was based on their encounter during the previous competition. The two ladies got in a disagreement over a battle for the shield in which some accidental shoving and pushing were involved. This argument was also a part of the round-table discussion, which is in part why Ekin-Su assumed Janelle was behind getting her out of the game.

Although Ekin-Su was slightly suspicious of some of Parvati's actions, she did not think Parvati would be the mastermind behind poisoning her because they were friends. She, along with a majority of the faithful players, was also suspicious of Dan; however, Phaedra never crossed her mind as a potential traitor. Unfortunately for Ekin-Su, her time competing in The Traitors was ultimately cut short due to simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite this, Ekin-Su is grateful for her time competing on the show and understands that it is simply just a game. There are no hard feelings towards Parvarti, or any of the other players.

