Go Behind the Scenes of ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ in New Video

0

Want an early peek at El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie before it arrives on Netflix this Friday? You’re in luck! Star Aaron Paul and franchise creator Vince Gilligan anchor this new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie; you can also check out the trailer for yourself here if you haven’t seen it already. For the truly dedicated, you can also watch the combined casts of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul reading El Camino trailer comments to our unending delight. Talent includes Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Rhea Seehorn, Jesse Plemons, Steven Michael Quezada, RJ Mitte, and Lavell Crawford.

The story of El Camino picks up mere moments after Paul’s Jesse Pinkman escapes from his imprisonment in a White Supremacist’s meth-making compound. This behind-the-scenes look sets up that premise for newcomers and returning fans alike, but it also offers up more time with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones), which is always welcome.

El Camino premieres Friday, October 11th only on Netflix; be sure to add the highly anticipated movie to your wish-list now!

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aaron Paul, Vince Gilligan, and others take you behind the scenes and share their excitement for the opportunity to tell the next chapter of Jesse’s story, and how the reunion with cast and crew felt like coming home.

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: