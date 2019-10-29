Watch: ‘El Camino’ Cast and Creatives Discuss Their Return to ‘Breaking Bad’ in BTS Featurette

0

Remember when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuted on Netflix roughly five years ago? That’s what it feels like, at least. Vince Gilligan‘s highly-anticipated feature-length follow-up to the landmark AMC series seemed to have arrived and departed from pop culture consciousness quicker than the car that gave it its title. But it’s still a fascinating project from some of the best creatives working today, and a new 13-minute behind-the-scenes featurette from Netflix, “The Road to El Camino”, is definitely worth the watch.

There’s a lot to love in this surprisingly lengthy “Making Of” mini-doc—seeing Gilligan, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, and the rest of this cast discuss Breaking Bad six years later is downright surreal—but for me, you just gotta’ love watching Robert Forster do his thing. The actor passed away just a few days after the debut of El Camino, in which he reprised the role of Ed “The Dissappearer” Galbraith.

Check out the featurette below. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available to stream on Netflix right now. For more on the film, make sure to read our full review, our interview with Aaron Paul, and an in-depth breakdown of all the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul references along the way.

