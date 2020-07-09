Listen to Two Exclusive Tracks from Dave Porter’s ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Score

We at Collider are happy today to debut two exclusive tracks from the upcoming soundtrack to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, by longtime Breaking Bad composer Dave Porter. El Camino is the final chapter in the Breaking Bad saga, as it picks up right where the series finale left off and follows Jesse Pinkman as he tries to make his way out of Albuquerque. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The two tracks below are “Underpass” and “Frozen Money,” and they are indicative of Porter’s incredible work on El Camino and throughout Breaking Bad. Indeed, it’s impossible to detatch Porter’s music from the memory of all things Breaking Bad, as his work on the series and on this film is almost a character unto themselves.

These two tracks will be featured on the official El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie soundtrack coming this fall and available exclusively on vinyl from Mondo with original artwork by Matt Talbot. You can check out Talbot’s incredible artwork below the track embeds below.

For more on El Camino, click here.