‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Was Originally 3 Hours Says Aaron Paul

0

–

With El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Vince Gilligan’s feature-length follow-up to the landmark AMC drug-drama, Breaking Bad, now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) to talk about the film. Since I know most of you are avoiding spoilers, all I’ll say about the Breaking Bad movie is the film takes place right after the series finale ended. So if you want to know what happened to Jesse Pinkman, you should watch the movie immediately so no one can ruin it for you.

During the spoiler-free interview, Aaron Paul talked about when he first found out Gilligan was interested in making the movie, who he trusted with the confidential information, if he ever debated not doing the movie because of the perfect series finale, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, he revealed an earlier cut of El Camino was three hours (!) and how Gilligan ended up cutting out about thirty percent of the film in the editing room. As a huge fan of Breaking Bad, I hope that one day Gilligan releases some of the deleted scenes.

Check out what Aaron Paul had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Finally, if you missed it, here’s our recap of the El Camino cameos & Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul connections, and here’s Matt Goldberg’s review of the film.

Aaron Paul:

Did he ever debate not doing the movie because the series finale is so perfect?

How long did he know about the movie and how long did he have to keep it a secret?

Who did he tell about the movie when Vince first pitched him on the idea?

Did El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie have a lot of deleted scenes?

Paul reveals Vince Gilligan cut out 30% of what they shot and the original cut was three hours!

What was removed?

Here is the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: