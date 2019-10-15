The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 227 – ‘El Camino’ and the Legacy of ‘Breaking Bad’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about El Camino. We discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the movie, why Breaking Bad was unique in the TV landscape, if Breaking Bad is worth rewatching when you know how the story ends, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, if you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.