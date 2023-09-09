History has an uncanny way of circling back onto itself, at least according to Pablo Larraín's new Netflix film, El Conde. The traumas, conflicts, and problems of history resurge in the modern day and must be remembered. This led to the creation of a film about the Chilean Dictator Augusto Pinochet, who seized power in 1973 via a military coup and died in 2006. This is not that story. Pablo Larraín instead chooses to remind the world of the horrors of this dictator through satire, with a vampire Pinochet who just wants to die. In the film, Pinochet lives on as an aging vampire trying to organize his affairs as he seeks to end his life. After his long reign over Chile, he wants to ensure the success of his family and that no one doubts the legality of the ways in which he achieved wealth. This all changes when a new character enters his life and reinvigorates the morbid nature of the vampire. The black and white feature promises dark satire without bringing positivity to the horrific historical figure.

When and Where Is 'El Conde' Coming Out?

El Conde will begin its reign of satire and farce on Netflix on September 15, 2023. Ahead of its streaming premiere, the film first debuted at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31 and got a limited theatrical release in Chile and Argentina on September 7, 2023.

Who's Making 'El Conde'?

El Conde is directed and co-written by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, director of the Academy Award-nominated films No (2012), Neruda (2016), and Spencer (2021). Larraín continues with his penchant for films focusing on historical figures, bringing a slightly off-beat edge to well-known public figures. Pinochet isn't a new subject for Larraín, as the filmmaker has tackled the dark years of the dictator's reign in previous films like Tony Manero, Post Mortem, and No. The film is co-written by Guillermo Calderón, who previously worked with Larraín on the film Neruda. Cinematography for the film was done by Edward Lachman, a veteran of the industry who won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Cinematographers in 2017.

Watch the Trailer for 'El Conde'

This official trailer for El Conde immediately introduces you to the main character, Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell). The historic dictator is now a 250-year-old vampire who is tired of his long life. He's also tired of being remembered as a thief and now looks for a way to end his life permanently. He hires a young French accountant to both look over his family assets and to perform an exorcism on him. Little does he know, the new hire actually seeks to end the existence of the vampire. The trailer reveals the dark satirical nature of this film with Pinochet's character being comfortable with murder and torture but not with theft. He refuses to be remembered as a thief. The striking spectacle of the black and white trailer only serves to enhance the incredulity of seeing Jaime Vadell soaring through the air over the streets of Chile. We are also introduced to Pinochet's family, whom he seeks to protect from a future of uncertainty without the money and influence they grew accustomed to under his regime. The family is seen fawning over their patriarch in an attempt to gain access to a larger inheritance. While the glamor of a military dictator is shown in the clean white uniform he keeps with him, it is juxtaposed with the decrepit rural home in which Pinochet and his family currently abide.

Who's In the Cast of 'El Conde'?

El Conde rightly features a large cast of Chilean actors. Augusto Pinochet is portrayed by Jaime Vadell, who has been making movies since the late 1960s. Lucía Hiriart, the wife of the dictator, is played by Volpi Cup-winning Chilean television and movie star Gloria Münchmeyer (Purasangre, The Moon in the Mirror). The undercover nun seeking to end the reign of Pinochet is played by Paula Luchsinger (La Jauria, Amar Profundo). The film also stars Alfredo Castro (Tony Manero) as shadowy butler Fyodor.

What's the Plot of 'El Conde' About?

At the end of 250 long years, vampire dictator Augusto Pinochet feels he has done enough. This dictator actually grew up an aristocrat in France, living as a vampire in a true Bram Stoker fashion. There he enjoyed drinking the blood of virgin women and maintaining the status quo of the ruling class. Upon moving to Chile, he continues his work of terror and violence through his despotic military rule. After faking his death to survive with his family, he is discovered in a rural mansion. After such a long existence, the vampire must reckon with his future, and his legacy, reduced to that of a thief rather than a world leader. He feels that the immense fortune he has gained throughout the centuries must be seen as legitimate in the eyes of the public.

Hating that he lost the immense respect of his past, he chooses to forfeit his immortality by giving up on the consumption of blood. While searching for assistance in his suicidal mission, Pinochet enlists the aid of an accountant to manage the remains of his fortune. With his large family desperate for the inheritance that will come from his death, this vampire must find a resolution to these conflicts. Unfortunately for him, the accountant turns out to be a nun working undercover to put an end to Pinochet once and for all. The blossoming relationship between the two characters leads to a revitalization of the fallen dictator's thirst for blood, violence, and evil. Here's the official synopsis for the film from Netflix: