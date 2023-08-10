The Big Picture Netflix releases trailer for El Conde, a satirical film based on the life of a Chilean dictator who is also a vampire.

The movie is shot in black-and-white, focusing on dialogue and visual language, and will be released in theaters on September 15.

The cast includes Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, and Paula Luchsinger. Director Pablo Larraín explores the humanity in a vampire figure.

Netflix has released their first trailer for El Conde, Pablo Larraín's satire based on the life of one of Chile's most intimidating dictators. Jaime Vadell plays a version of the politician who also happens to be a vampire, drinking the blood of unseen victims in order to keep himself alive. But after 250 years of holding power, the creature will decide that he's had enough of the world, prompting him to start looking for ways to get closer to death. The world around him will have a hard time grasping what he wants to accomplish because, even if he's not beloved by the people he rules, they still want to understand what caused the sudden change.

In the recently released trailer, it's revealed that the movie was shot in black-and-white, leaving color aside for a major focus on the dialogue and visual language Larraín will offer audiences when the film releases in theaters on September 15. A week before that, El Conde will receive a limited theatrical release, allowing viewers who want to experience it on the big screen the opportunity to do so where available. The stage is set for the future of Chile to be decided through the whims of a vampire who doesn't care about the life of the people he's supposed to look after.

The cast will also include Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro and Paula Luchsinger. Larraín will use his Pinochet's condition as a vampire to explore the humanity in a figure that might be perceived as otherworldly. The comedic elements in the story will detach themselves from the more serious social commentary making its way to cinema and television screens all around the world next month. The Chilean director won an Academy Award a couple of years ago, and he looks ready to expand his legacy further with the upcoming Netflix production.

Image via Netflix

Larraín's Portrait of Lady Di

The last time a film by Pablo Larraín premiered in theaters was when the filmmaker directed Spencer, a look into the final year's of Princess Diana's life before she tragically passed away in a car accident. Starring Kristen Stewart as the beloved member of the British Royal Family, the movie explored how she struggled with loneliness, eating disorders and constant self-doubt while living in the middle of demanding protocols and the attention of the world's press at all times. The quiet, intimate peek at one of the most tragic figures of the last century earned Stewart several nominations at major awards ceremonies due to her performance.

You can check out the trailer for El Conde below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 15: