Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming comic book adaptation of Peter Gross and Mark Millar's American Jesus, which has a new title El Elegido, during the Tudum event. Series stars Dianna Agron, and Tenoch Huerta introduced fans to Jodie and his friends while Miller spoke about the faithful adaptation makers have presented for the fans.

During the two-minute-long clip, we get various behind-the-scenes shots of the series with the cast and crew that filmed the series on location in Mexico. The clip further takes viewers on a tour of various production locations of El Elegido and offered a visual sense of how the series is looking. Speaking of the series Miller, emphasized the fact that while superhero IPs rely on CGI, the makers of El Elegido have made interesting creative choices and filmed the series in a manner where the real surroundings look ‘supernatural.’ The series will be multi-lingual featuring both English and Spanish. Everardo Gout (Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game, Instinct) are serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Gout will also direct the series.

Further speaking of the story, Miller described it as “pretty apocalyptic,” revealing, “the story is about a 12-year-old boy, Jodie, who found out that he’s the returned Jesus Christ, and it is all about a mother who runs away with her son because he’s in tremendous danger.” The series which began production in April this year will follow Jodie and his friends and will see the young boy coming to terms with his Jesus-like powers through which he can “turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and perhaps, even raise the dead!” While some people try to use Jodie for his powers all he wants to do is live a normal teenage life. By far El Elegido looks fresh and fun with its overall premise and talented cast.

Image via Netflix

No release has been announced yet, meanwhile, you can check out the first look and series synopsis below: