With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now swinging into theaters, all eyes are on Sony's upcoming Spider-Man projects. And It looks like the Spider-Verse is continuing to expand as production on Sony’s upcoming El Muerto film is expected to commence this summer, according to Production List. Filming will begin on August 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Additional details remain under wraps, but the film will center on the titular character who receives superpowers after putting on a mysterious and mystical mask. Whether Spider-Man himself will make an appearance in the movie is uncertain, but given that the character has remained absent in other spin-offs, El Muerto will likely serve as a standalone story. With production on the project set to begin soon, additional casting announcements are likely to be revealed in the near future. As previously announced, the film will star Bad Bunny in the lead role, with Jonás Cuarón attached to direct a script written by Gareth Dunnet Alcocer.

Sony has seen unprecedented success with the Spider-Man franchise in recent years, with one of the most notable examples being the studio’s Venom films, which have achieved box office milestones despite middling critical reviews. Whether El Muerto will stand out as another crowd-pleasing hit or be another meme-worthy box office dud like Morbius remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure, Sony will remain committed to future Spider-Man spin-offs in the future as they continue to build a cinematic universe that will likely lead to their long-awaited Sinister Six film.

Additional Spider-Man Spin-Off Films Are On the Way

Following the success of Sony’s Venom franchise, it should come as no surprise that the studio would utilize other characters from classic Spider-Man stories. However, El Muerto isn’t the only character to star in his own feature film, as Kraven the Hunter, based on the iconic villain from Spidey’s rogue's gallery, is set to be released on October 6 and stars Aaron Taylor Johnson as the titular character. Alongside the latest villain standalone film, Dakota Johnson is set to star in an upcoming Madame Web adaptation, which debuts on February 16, 2024. Additionally, the Venom franchise will continue with a third film, which is expected to be released sometime during 2024 alongside Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. With so many exciting projects in store, there’s likely no greater time to be a fan of everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

El Muerto begins filming this August. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is now playing in theaters.