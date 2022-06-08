The U.S. Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya has revealed the official trailer for their upcoming new series, and it offers quite the creepy mystery. El Refugio is a new sci-fi series that follows a family as they begin to experience some unusual events, with no identifiable source. As everything builds, the parents try to defend themselves and their children while seeking out refuge.

The action-packed trailer opens with a small group of people observing a phenomenon in the clouds, then cutting to a mother going to pick up her children. Though the reunion appears sweet at first, things quickly turn as odd things begin to happen: the lights go haywire, the weather changes, and someone has wounds with no clear explanation. But this isn't an isolated incident; these events are happening across the globe. As the trailer continues, it ramps up its sci-fi/horror elements, providing glimpses of each additional event that only creates more questions. However, viewers see the characters trying to logically work through the events as best as they can, given the circumstances.

While the trailer can only give so much away, it offers a plethora of content for sci-fi and horror fans, from an unknown threat and strange symbols to insects that make your skin crawl and masses of people behaving strangely. The ominous title cards build suspense, revealing that "the unknown stalks. You must escape."

Image via Pantaya

RELATED: The Best Spanish-Language Movies on Netflix Right Now

El Refugio is led by Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) and Ana Claudia Talancón (Como Caído del Cielo). Additional cast includes Zuria Vega, Alfredo Castro, Diego Escalona, Camila Valero, Isabella Arroyo, Jorge Antonio Guerrero, Fernanda Urrejola, Paloma Woolrich, Cayetano Arámburo, Consuelo Carreño, with a special appearance by Gustavo Sánchez Parra.

The six-episode series is based on the original idea by Julio Rojas. It is executive produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Ángela Poblete, and Mariane Hartard for Fabula. Christian Vesper executive produces under Fremantle. Pablo Fendrik serves as the showrunner and director.

The full synopsis for El Refugio reads:

In 'El Refugio' a family experiences the strangest hours of their lives when unusual phenomena begin to take place, apparently caused by a completely unidentified force of nature. But all of it happens through their screens. When they go outside, nothing seems to be happening, aside from what springtime in the Mexican countryside holds in store for a group of humans. The parents must protect their children from an invisible enemy whom not even they know exists for real. What is real? What happened to the world they knew? Is this ranch a refuge? Is it the final stronghold of humanity?

El Refugio premieres on Pantaya on June 23 in the United States and Puerto Rico. Check out the trailer below: