Few directors made films that seemed almost engineered to play exclusively to midnight movie audiences quite like Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Chilean-born auteur became a cult sensation with his second feature film, El Topo, which kicked off a whole sub-genre known as the Acid Western. That's perhaps the best way to describe this metaphorical head trip, which was a favorite of Roger Ebert's. What Ebert understood that some other critics at the time didn't was that the destination of El Topo wasn't the point: it was the journey. Jodorowsky's surreal, indescribable saga came at just the right time for audiences searching for truth through drugs, activism, and cinema.

What Is 'El Topo' About? (Seriously, What Is This Western About?)

Image via ABKCO Films

Jodorowsky stars as El Topo, who travels through the desert with his son, Hijo (played by the director's own son, Brontis Jodorowsky). After killing a violent Colonel (David Silva) who has massacred a town, El Topo rides off with one of the Colonel's sex slaves, who he names Marah (Mara Lorenzio), leaving his son behind with a convent of monks. The two travel the wasteland in search of food and water, which El Topo is able to summon through faith alone. Marah doesn't possess that skill until El Topo rapes her, after which she tells him that he must kill the four greatest gunmen in the desert before she'll love him. He goes about this mission but is dismayed when the last gunman takes his own life. Marah rides off with a mysterious Woman in Black (Paula Romo), who shoots El Topo and leaves him to die.

El Topo awakens several years later in a cave populated by deformed people who have been left there by their families. He falls in love with a little person (Jacqueline Luis), and vows to make his way out in order to free the cave's denizens. In the outside world, he finds his son, now an adult and devout monk (Robert John), who's fighting back against a local religious cult that preaches violence. Although at first he wants to kill his father for abandoning him, he agrees to help him blow up the cave. El Topo succeeds in freeing the outcasts, but they're gunned down by the very townspeople who left them there. Wounded by gunshots, El Topo wipes out the town before immolating himself.

The plot of El Topo — to the extent that there is one — is episodic, proceeding in a series of vignettes that are defined by religious symbolism and surreal imagery. While wandering in the desert, El Topo prays before shooting a stone and producing water, much like Moses did. When he is shot by the Woman in Black, El Topo's wounds resemble Jesus' stigmata. He is resurrected in a cave, just like Christ, and similarly seeks to help the outcasts and downtrodden. While its symbolism comes from the Bible, Jodorowsky's imagery seems to its inspiration from LSD, a popular psychedelic which expanded the consciousness of the counterculture.

Roger Ebert Was an Early Champion of 'El Topo'

Image via ABKCO Films

As El Topo made its way through American theaters, not every critic was hip to its new form of storytelling. In his review for The New York Times, Vincent Canby acknowledged the film's popularity among young audiences but found that "it never succeeds in becoming anything more than a high class sideshow." Yet Ebert, who was a few years into his career as film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, awarded it four stars, writing, "Jodorowsky lifts his symbols and mythologies from everywhere, and "makes not the slightest attempt to use them so they sort out into a single logical significance. Instead, they’re employed in a shifting, prismatic way, casting their light on each other instead of on the film’s conclusion." Revisiting the film for his "Great Movies" series, Ebert stood by this assertion yet found that, "Jodorowsky’s method is not without a purpose. What is El Topo seeking in the desert? Why, he is seeking symbols, images, bizarre people and events, with which to fill the film."

Whether he knew it or not, Ebert was identifying what made El Topo so popular with audiences at the time, and has made it such a lasting classic. When art, culture, and politics were being completely upended by drugs, the hippie movement, and the war in Vietnam, young people found themselves wandering in search of meaning. El Topo's journey through the desert is a lot like life: full of questions, short on answers. But that doesn't mean the trip can't be fun.