Elaine May being recognized with an honorary Academy Award in lieu of this year’s Oscar festivities is both a nice surprise and also long overdue. It’s a little surprising (at least on the surface) because May’s contributions to cinema are far from prolific. She only directed four feature films, which you have to assume are what earned her this Oscar, since her writing and acting credits are equally modest. However, she was one of the more prolific uncredited script doctors of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The number of films Elaine May directed belie her true impact, not just in that she was really the only woman working within the Hollywood studio system in the ‘70s, but also because you can see the influence of her films in a lot of modern TV and film comedy. Also, the fact that each of the films she directed are all good to great (even the much-maligned Ishtar) makes the whole of her small filmography worth exploring, while also illuminating the idea that in a more just world she would’ve gotten to make more movies.

It also doesn’t quite feel like you’re doing justice to Elaine May’s greatness when talking about her film output, since you could argue that her influence on sketch comedy is just as essential, due to her early work with her comedy partner Mike Nichols. You can see a lot of the tone that Elaine May would strike in her films in the Nichols & May sketches, as there’s this fascination with skewering snob culture as well as an emphasis on believably absurd characters and situations. After the duo split at the dawn of the ‘60s, Nichols quickly made the transition to film with an adaptation of Edward Albee’s stage play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf in 1966 and then the era-defining The Graduate a year later. Elaine May’s path to directing movies was a little less pre-ordained, as she initially was only interested in writing the script for 1971’s A New Leaf, but was eventually convinced by the studio and her agent to also direct and star in it, which perhaps set the tone for May’s continual reluctance to embrace Hollywood filmmaking and all the soul-sucking machinations that it entails.

Similarly, A New Leaf brilliantly sets the tone for May’s short but essential directing career. This is a decidedly dark take on the romantic comedy, with Walter Matthau starring as a grown-up trust fund kid who has squandered all of his inheritance money and is on the verge of bankruptcy. As any despicably entitled person would, he plans to marry a much richer woman so that he can pay off his debts before eventually having her murdered. In Matthau’s Henry, you have a classic May protagonist — a man who is more determined than he is smart, who is clearly making a series of bad decisions that are nonetheless impossible for the viewer to take their eyes off of. It gives nearly every scene a level of slight discomfort, punctuated by the occasional wryly delivered line that penetrates the stilted pauses present in the characters' conversations.

Though A New Leaf very clearly establishes May’s distinct idiosyncrasies as a writer and director, it’s also a great showcase for May as a performer. She plays Henrietta, the perpetually clumsy and reserved heiress who is the unfortunate victim of Henry’s scheme. The proposal scene between the two is a masterclass in comedic subtlety, as it’s hard not to be put off by the courtship that’s unfolding. However, May makes these scenes oddly endearing with her mannerisms of constantly fiddling with her glasses and fumbling every cup of tea or cocktail that comes her way. Despite the film's overall acidic tone, it eventually develops a sneaky warmth with its surprisingly optimistic ending (which the studio edited together without May’s consent) and establishes a bittersweet quality to May’s films that exists beneath their prickly exteriors.

A New Leaf also began a trend of Elaine May often fighting with the studios, as May’s cut of the film was over an hour longer than its final 102 minutes. While there’s no questioning that May had little appetite for bowing to the studios' wishes, what has been exhaustingly written throughout the years about how supposedly “difficult” she was has always felt more than a little sexist. This is especially true when the other “maverick” male auteurs of the '70s were often just as uncompromising with their budgets and dealings with the studios, and yet received far more second chances than May ever did.

Despite the fact that A New Leaf did have its share of production troubles (which included May eventually suing Paramount and asking to have her name taken off the film), you wouldn’t know it from watching the film itself. It’s the kind of debut that could only come from someone with a truly unique comic perspective and was critically acclaimed enough to earn May the chance to make a quick follow-up in 1972 with The Heartbreak Kid. Though this film’s script saw Neil Simon adapting a Bruce Jay Friedman short story, it still feels very much like a continuation of the comic sensibilities established in A New Leaf. Once again, you have a male character at the center of it, making some thoroughly awful decisions that imbue each scene with the kind of wincing quality that feels like a precursor to what is now considered “cringe comedy.” The bad decisions made by Lenny Cantrow (Charles Grodin) are instigated when he’s on his honeymoon and falls for a blonde shiksa named Kelly (Cybill Shepherd), which leads him to believe that he should end his brand-new marriage to Lila (played by May’s daughter, Jeannie Berlin).

Similar to A New Leaf, you have a story built around a romance that no sane person would sign off on. After breaking off his marriage to Lila in a restaurant scene that feels like the painful inverted image of the proposal scene in A New Leaf, he becomes intent on marrying Kelly. Of course, her father (played with icy precision by Eddie Albert) wants Kelly to have nothing to do with him as he makes perfectly clear, yet this causes Lenny to dig in even further. By all means, Lenny should be insufferable to watch, and while it’s hard to call him likable, there is something about Charles Grodin’s performance that makes him oddly compelling and a fittingly cantankerous muse for Elaine May. Though the underrated quality of May’s directorial efforts has long been due to her films being hard to see either on video or streaming, The Heartbreak Kid remains the lone film in her oeuvre where this is still an issue, which is a shame since it might be the finest filmmaking example of her genius.

Elaine May’s follow-up, Mikey and Nicky, is one of her films that has recently been more available and thus re-evaluated as one of the great overlooked American films of the ‘70s, due to its induction into The Criterion Collection in 2019. Like May’s other films (sans The Heartbreak Kid), it was long overshadowed by the tumultuous production that saw May shooting over a million feet of film and the studio waiting two years to release it. The film is both very much of its time and in many ways ahead of it. There’s no mistaking Mikey & Nicky as being made in any other decade than the ‘70s, with its meandering, character-driven nature and grittiness shining a light on these characters not only on the fringes of society, but on the fringes of the fringes. Namely, the titular Mikey (Peter Falk) and Nicky (John Cassavetes), who are two second-rate Philadelphia gangsters spending a night together where Nicky is trying to escape a hit that has been put on him.

Mikey and Nicky is also ahead of its time in that this is one of the early instances of a performer most famous for being a comedian turning to directing material that is rarely comedic. Of course, you could also put May’s former partner Mike Nichols into this category as well, but with May, her more dramatic work here feels like such a natural extension of her first two comedies. For one, speaking of Nichols, Mikey and Nicky is another movie that is very much about the relationship between a pair of people (it’s not too hard to project where she developed that fascination). Also, much like her earlier films, John Cassavetes’ Nicky is another one of May’s signature guys-in-over-their-heads, though it makes things much more tragic when this type of character is not laser-focused on money or sex, but merely on surviving.

Ishtar, the final theatrical film that Elaine May would direct, is perhaps the hardest one to separate from its on-set troubles, which followed May even decades after it was released. After more-or-less retiring from directing after the turbulent release of Mikey and Nicky, she spent the next few years working in the film industry mostly as a writer for hire, co-writing the script to Warren Beatty’s Heaven Can Wait, while also doing uncredited rewrites for films like Reds and Tootsie. By the mid-80s, Beatty had clearly established a relationship with May, and felt that she deserved another shot at sitting in the director’s chair. While Ishtar is probably Elaine May’s weakest film, it is still much, much better than its initial ill-informed reputation would have you believe. An homage to the road movies of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby starring Beatty and Dustin Hoffman as two supremely untalented singer-songwriters caught up in a Middle East conflict, Elaine May herself perhaps put it best when saying years later, “If all of the people who hate Ishtar had seen it, I would be a rich woman today.”

When you look at what’s actually on the screen in Ishtar, it’s an undeniably inspired if ultimately flawed comedy. Beatty and Hoffman are not the first people who would come to mind as one of cinema’s great comedy duos, and yet the way these two knuckleheads bounce hilariously amateurish song ideas off of each other is pure comedic dynamite. That said, the film gets (literally and figuratively) lost in the desert in its second half, even if the movie’s irreverent approach to Reagan-era interventionism is such a weirdly fun premise that it almost works. The part of the film that really sings is the first half-hour or so where these two musicians are wrestling with the realities of their failed showbiz dreams. It’s of a piece with the kind of delusional determination that you see in May’s other characters, which taken apart from the less successful rest of the film, is just as good as anything May has put onscreen.

It’s hard to say if Elaine May’s movies hold up so well now because they’ve had a subtle influence on the embrace of discomfort in modern comedy or because tastes have just caught up with what May was doing decades ago. You can see strains of her brand of comedy in everything from The Office to Girls to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend tapping into the same kinds of cringe-worthy dynamics that are both uncomfortable and deeply human at the same time. Whether the 89-year-old May will ever get to direct another feature film is almost beside the point (much like her honorary Oscar), as what she did with just four movies shows that her impact on the medium — not to mention theater and sketch comedy — is already set in stone, and quite frankly, more than we ever deserved from Elaine May.

