After years of development and wins for Most Aniticipated Game at the 2020 and 2021 Game Awards, FromSoftware's Elden Ring was finally released for PlayStation and Xbox gaming systems last month. And though you've almost certainly heard of Elden Ring, you may be hesitant to give it a try because of the difficulty FromSoft's games are known for. If you fall into this category, then allow us to help you take your first steps within the Lands Between. It is an unforgiving land that will challenge you at every turn, but the experience of defeating a difficult boss or unlocking a new area will be satisfying beyond belief.

The first and possibly most important tip we can give is that this game requires patience. If you are someone who gets easily frustrated or annoyed at difficult challenges, then Elden Ring may not be the game for you. The game does not hold your hand, and it will actively punish you for every mistake that you make. While the rewards for surpassing these challenges are great, one can only get there through determination and sheer willpower. If the idea of going against an obstacle over and over again while making only slightly more progress each time doesn’t sound appealing to you, then it is perfectly okay to pass on Elden Ring and try something else instead. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order provides a similar combat feeling while not being as challenging as Elden Ring, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still stands as one of the best open-world games currently available. So there are certainly other options to get your fill.

If you do decide to take on the monumental task of completing Elden Ring, then the next best tip we can offer you is to take physical notes. The game has a lot of secrets and hidden NPCs to find, and it will not tell you where to find them, even after meeting them. While you are able to place markers on the map yourself, the game will not tell you where most things are, so it will be up to you to keep track of what you believe is important. This also applies to dialogue that NPCs may give you, as they will not repeat themselves, nor will they give markers to elaborate on areas they are discussing. Elden Ring is the type of game where you get out of it what you put into it, so the more notes you take and the more mental tabs you keep about the places you find, the better off you will be in the long run.

Once you have a method for taking notes down, the next step will be understanding the core gameplay loop of Elden Ring. The game is an open-world action adventure game. This means that there are very few areas, if any, that are inaccessible to players when they start the game. This is both a good and bad thing, as it means the game will not tell you if you happen to wander into a high-level area before you are properly equipped to take on the enemies that inhabit those lands. The benefit to this is that it allows players to progress at their own pace. That is why it is important to recognize that, if you happen to find yourself in an area where enemies take little damage and deal a lot back, it is perfectly acceptable to turn around and explore in another direction. Elden Ring, like any other game that follows the Dark Souls formula, is all about growth. Even if an area proves to be too difficult when you first find it, backtracking a bit and taking on enemies more appropriate to your level will help you to strengthen yourself. Speaking of, let’s go over how someone improves in this game.

Anyone who has played a Souls game understands the core concept that Elden Rings shares. In this game, the main form of currency is runes. Runes are a type of currency that you can collect to improve both your stats and purchase items. They are dropped by enemies you defeat, but they aren’t safe once collected. If you die, you will drop all of your runes at the area you perished at, and you will have one opportunity to secure the runes again. If you die again before collecting the runes, they will be gone forever. This adds another level of risk to every encounter you face, and it is something to keep in mind when rushing into a new area or fighting a new boss.

Regarding the many bosses within Elden Ring, one important tip is that you don’t have to fight every big enemy you come across. Stealth is an option, and we heavily recommend using this trick to avoid the early boss, Tree Sentinel, as they will prove to be a challenge if you fight them as soon as you see them. Instead, it will be greatly beneficial to just pass them and come back later when you are better equipped.

However, sneaking can only get you so far, and you will inevitably have to fight those who you cross paths with. That’s why it’s important to know the basics of combat. Aside from what the tutorial section teaches, we believe that there are two important techniques that need to be focused on to survive engagements: dodging and blocking. Learning how to dodge incoming attacks will be paramount to surviving encounters, but blocking in this game also has its own benefit. The biggest advantage of blocking is the ability to perform a guard counter, which is done by blocking with a shield. To perform a guard counter, one must block an enemy’s attack with the shield, then hit them with a heavy attack. You will get both a visual and audio cue to tell you that you did the counter successfully, and the result will be an attack that deals more damage while also having a high chance to break the enemy’s poise. This means that they will become staggered, and you can then deal even more damage by performing a critical front hit. This may be a useful technique to learn early in the game in order to exploit the enemies and help to level the playing field, as well as offering an excuse to construct a one-handed weapon build with a shield as your first class load-out.

One tip that the game does not reveal to you that will make your journey immensely easier is to return to one of the starting areas at night once you have acquired your steed. If you return to the Church of Elleh at night after acquiring your steed, then you will find Renna, who will give you the necessary tools to perform spirit summonings. This will allow you to call on other players to join your world and help you to defeat bosses that you may be having trouble with. This gameplay concept is not new for games that follow the Souls formula, but one mechanic that is new in Elder Ring is crafting. Along your journey across the Lands Between, you will acquire a plethora of items that you can use to craft tools. These can be anything from single-use buffs for your character to items that can be applied to your weapon to debuff enemies, so feel free to collect anything and everything you find to craft plenty of items. Along with grabbing items, recipes can be bought from vendors and learned in order to unlock more items, such as cures for poison and rot, that will save you in times of need.

Elden Ring takes the challenging combat of the other Souls games and places it into an open world for players to explore. While the game is incredibly challenging, it is also very rewarding, and those who are patient and persevere through the challenges will find themselves emerging with a great sense of pride and accomplishment. While the game does not give you much guidance, this lack of hand-holding instead allows for the player to become immersed into the world in ways that few games are able to properly achieve. Now that you are equipped with the knowledge to stay alive, it is time to begin your journey in the Lands Between.

