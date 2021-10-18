The highly anticipated action RPG, Elden Ring, has been delayed, but luckily by just a little over a month. Elden Ring will now release on February 25, 2022, as opposed to its previous release date of January 21, 2022. Even though the release date is months away, you can play the game before the release by registering for the beta.

From Software has announced that they'll be hosting a "Closed Network Test" this November, where select players can enjoy a portion of the game. The technical test will be held in five different sessions, beginning on November 12th and will run till November 14th. You can register for the test by visiting Bandai Namco's official website, as the registration is open till November 1st. No details regarding the content participants will be able to play have been shared so far, but prepare to die and die many times.

Image via BANDAI NAMCO

RELATED: New ‘Elden Ring’ Details Explain Game World, Main Character, and Gameplay

Elden Ring was first announced during E3 2019 and although From Software has shared several trailers, we haven't seen much of the game in action yet. A short 30-second clip was leaked, showcasing how the game will fare. The footage was allegedly captured on the previous generation version of the Xbox. And the only main takeaway from the footage is the ability to jump without sprinting, which means the game might have a dedicated jump button. Other than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, all From Software games haven't had dedicated jump buttons.

Elden Ring, unlike previous From Software games, takes place in an open world. The world-building of the game is done by George R. R. Martin, who is best known for his fantasy novels like "A Song of Ice and Fire." The closed test Elden Ring will begin on November 12, 2021, while the game will finally launch on February 25, 2022. Check out the official delay announcement below.

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Set Images Highlight Black Manta's Fresh New Suit Behold the glorious campiness of Aquaman 2.

Read Next