During Gamescon, FromSoftware has revealed plenty of new information for their newest game Elden Ring. This includes information about the game's world, the character you will play as, and gameplay.

As Elden Ring will have a much larger world compared to other Souls-like games, players will have access to an overworld map, and will be able to set markers to give themselves a direction as to where they want to go. The world itself is filled with plenty of threats and things to discover, like dungeons to explore. FromSoftware explained that there will be quite a bit of variety in the dungeons that players will encounter, ranging from wintry peaks to underwater kingdoms. There will also be something called Legacy Dungeons, which are massive castles and fortifications meant to challenge the player for a great reward. While traveling through the world's terrain, there will also be items like jump pads, adding a bit of platforming to the game.

There was also information about the character that you play as, called The Tarnished. Your Tarnished will have plenty of potential tools at their disposal to suit your playstyle, including swords for close-quarters combat, archery, and magic to fight from a distance, or stealth to sneak around the enemy. Some of these tactics can even be used while on your Spirit Steed. If you want to play online, you can summon up to two friends to help you in battle, or summon AI companions to assist you. With The Tarnished having many potential playstyles, you will be able to tackle challenges the way you see fit, whether it's charging an enemy stronghold head-on, or sneak in through a side door.

While there are many new features in Elden Ring from the usual FromSoftware games, there will be many features that fans have come to expect from the Souls-like games. There will be fast travel, a young woman who will help you manage your stats as you power up, and a central hub where you can gather supplies for your upcoming journey.

Elden Ring is an open-world RPG, and features a collaborative effort between director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, the author best known for writing the "Song of Ice and Fire" book series. Martin wrote the backstory for the game's world, and it will feature familiar Souls-like gameplay in an open world.

Elden Ring is set to launch on January 21, 2022, and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

