The Elden Ring system requirements are here, and they bring bad news for PC players. The new Dark Souls-like game by developer FromSoftware will be capping the framerate from PC players, who won’t be able to go above 60 FPS.

According to the official system requirements released by publisher Bandai Namco, Elden Ring will reach “up to 60 FPS” on PC, meaning that players won’t be able to refresh their framerate to a higher value. While this detail might seem minor for console players, it’s bound to enrage the PC community. That’s because consoles’ hardware is always the same, which means the console versions of any game need to constrict the framerate and resolution to be playable. However, these limitations do not exist on the PC, as players are used to upgrading their hardware.

While consoles offer practicality and comfort, computers give their owners the freedom to experiment and push their games to the limit while searching for the best image quality possible. By changing hardware parts, PC players can reach higher framerates and resolutions, making the game look better on the computer than last generation consoles. That is unless developers decide to cap the framerate, a decision that takes away some of the control PC players have over how they play their games.

Elden Ring is published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, which partnered with FromSoftware for the whole Dark Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. FromSoftwarre also developed Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls for Sony as PlayStation exclusives, the latest which got a remake set to release on PC next year. All FromSoftware games have in common that they are highly demanding, forcing players to learn their combat systems while trying to defeat complex bosses. FromSoftware games are also known for their unique worldbuilding, built through dialogues and item descriptions instead of long cutscenes.

Elden Ring was first announced during E3 2019 with a trailer that showed FromSoftware coming back to the medieval setting. New details emerged at 2021’s E3, with FromSoftware revealing the massive scope of Elden Ring, which promises to blend the Dark Souls formula to the freedom of open-world games. Elden Ring is also being marketed as the largest FromSoftware game yet, an impressive claim, given that the developers’ titles are known for their extensive worlds.

After being delayed, Elden Ring will now come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 25, 2022.

