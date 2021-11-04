It's time to rise up, Tarnished, as 20 minutes of new gameplay footage has been released for Elden Ring. The game has been shrouded in mystery for the last few months, with only snippets of leaked gameplay satiating the fanbase's need for footage. Now, the game's biggest showcase to date has provided a lot to go through.

The 20-minute preview showcased a lot of what has been teased and confirmed in interviews over the last few months, but put them in the form of actual gameplay. It opens by telling us the most important part of a brand new game by FromSoftware: What is this game's version of the bonfire? Here, they are called Sites of Grace, which will sometimes manifest glowing gold light that can provide guidance to the player while exploring the world.

Speaking of which, the world you are exploring is the Lands Between, a large open world that the player will be able to traverse on horseback. Groups of enemies are shown praying at altars and patrolling the world. There is even a part where a dragon drops out of the sky and engages the player in a boss fight while they are exploring. There are also a number of NPC that the player comes across in the world, inlcuding a Pot Goblin named Alexander that needs help after getting stuck in a hole. I'm sure this simple action will lead to a tragic sidequest down the line. There is also a cutscene that takes place at a Site of Grace that introduces Malenia, a character that has been shown off in the past, though she seems very different here.

The gameplay shows off the game combining the best aspects of FromSoftware's Souls series and their latest title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice while also infusing the familiar framework with some brand new additions. One that will work most in tandem with the new open world is not the horse, but rather a map. The map shows you this expansive world and allows you to place down markers and reminders for where to find things like crafting items or to mark areas with tough enemies. You can also place down a beacon, a waypoint that will appear in-world as a blue beam of light. The preview also confirmed the return of PVP and co-op in the forms of invasions and summoning, respectively.

The gameplay showed off elements of stealth carried over from Sekiro as well as a number of added aspects that will seemingly add a lot of depth in character builds and play styles. One weapon shown off had a wind attack similar to the Storm Ruler from Demon Souls and Dark Souls 3 as well as a unique dodge attack. The voice over said that these unique abilities were "interchangeable between weapons." Another part of combat is the ability to summon spirits, which act as friendly NPC to aid you in a fight. There are different versions of spirits players can find, so they will need to experiment to find which one works for them.

A variety of locations were shown off in the preview, from wide-open fields, monster-infested forests, deep and forgotten catacombs to a castle that is referred to as Stormveil Castle. It is with the castle that the trailer shows off how these areas and dungeons can be approached from many directions, so those who still remember climbing the walls and ledges of Anor Londo will have the choice to do it all again here, this time with a jump button!

The trailer concludes with a more in-depth look at a boss fight with a character named Godrick the Golden, who was shown off before in the trailer released during Gamescom 2021. The fight begins with passing through the familiar fog door that game's from the studio are known for before playing the full version of the intro cutscene and showing off multiple stages, which includes the "lord of all that is golden" attaching a dragon's head to one of his many arms.

Also revealed at the end of the preview was both the Collector's and Premium Editions of the game. The former comes with a unique box as well as an exclusive steel book, the digital soundtrack, a 40-page hardback artbook, and a 23cm tall statue of Malenia, Blade of Miquella, the version of Malenia teased all the way back in the announcement trailer of Elden Ring in 2019 as well as in the gameplay trailer shown back at Gamescom. The Premium Collector's Edition will include all of the extras mentioned above and a 1:1 replica of Malenia helmet. Both of these versions can be found at the Bandai Namco store page.

The game was delayed back in October, pushing the game's release date back from January 21 to February 25. With what was shown off today, polishing up any lingering issues to ensure the experience is as hassle-free as possible will make exploring the newest outing by FromSoftware that much better.

Elden Ring will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 25. You can watch the new gameplay preview for the highly-anticipated title down below.

