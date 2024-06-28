The Big Picture Elden Ring's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, is open to a movie or TV adaptation of the hit 2022 RPG, saying "there's interest" in making it happen.

Miyazaki emphasizes the need for the perfect, trustworthy partner to handle production with minimal guidance from FromSoftware.

Elden Ring is one of the bestselling games of all time and is receiving plenty of renewed interest following the release of its DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Players are currently flocking back to The Lands Between to access the challenging new expansion to the 2022 Game of the Year-winning RPG, Elden Ring, titled Shadow of the Erdtree. With renewed interest in FromSoftware's critically acclaimed title, its director and studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki sat down for an interview with The Guardian, per Video Game Chronicle, to discuss it and its DLC at length. During the conversation, the possibility of adapting the game for another medium was discussed and, while nothing is in the works, Miyazaki indicated there's active interest in making a film or television series happen. However, it would also take the right partner before such a project could move forward.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” he said. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play." Even if the game studio's role in making the adaptation a reality would be more minimal, Miyazaki indicated that they would be careful with whoever was picked to helm such a project and ensure that they were on the same page. Although he doesn't specify whether it comes from the Dark Souls developers, themselves, or outside studios, he again expresses that interest exists in the idea. “We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

Elden Ring would present a unique challenge for any studio that attempted to adapt it for the big or small screen, but it wouldn't be shocking if Hollywood was eyeing the game amid the recent success of other adaptations like Prime Video's Fallout series, Netflix's Arcane, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. FromSoftware's grim open-world adventure has been an overwhelming success, with the studio saying earlier this month that over 25 million copies have shipped since the game's release in February 2022, making it one of the Top 50 bestselling games to hit the market. This also wouldn't be the first time a FromSoft title has reportedly been considered for adaptation, as rumors have indicated that Elden Ring's predecessor, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, could be getting the anime treatment.

What Is 'Elden Ring' About?

Set in a vast and twisted realm known as The Lands Between, Elden Ring takes place in the aftermath of The Shattering, a war between the various demigods of the realm who inherited shards of the titular power. Players are cast as Tarnished, humans whose ancestors were once banished from the lands in the distant past. With the ring shattered and the offspring of the realm's ruler Queen Marika at a stalemate, the Tarnished seize the opportunity to return, conquer the land, and begin a new order. The game allows players to customize their character, weapons, spells, and more to brave the brutally challenging obstacles ahead. Miyazaki developed much of what appears in-game with the FromSoftware team, but the deep world-building and mythos that define The Lands Between also received major contributions from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin.

Elden Ring and its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree are available now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on a potential adaptation of the smash hit RPG.