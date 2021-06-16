Without any doubt, one of the most exciting news we got from the E3 2021 was the release date for Elden Ring, the upcoming game from Dark Souls’ developers FromSoftware. Since the latest trailer was revealed, we are all wondering how Elden Ring will become a game of its own, while still respecting FromSoftware’s tradition. Luckily, a new interview with director Hidetaka Miyazaki helps us to learn more about the first open-world game to use the formula made famous by Dark Souls.

Talking to IGN, Miyazaki spoke about The Lands Between, the open-world we’ll get to explore once Elden Ring is released. In order to create a world that had a rich storyline in such an ambitious way, FromSoftware got the help of writer George R.R. Martin, mostly know for Game of Thrones and the other novels in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

With a new world to explore, comes new gameplay needs, and the Dark Souls’ formula was molded to fit Elden Ring’s open-world and free-roaming. As Miyazaki explains:

“Along with this new vast world, we have created a number of new action systems and game systems to enhance this, and to go hand-in-hand with the vast new world. For instance, the player can jump now, you can ride on horseback, and there's a number of new additions to combat, which just raise the level of freedom higher than our previous games. And it all matches with the sense of scale of the world itself.”

Miyazaki also explains the themes surrounding Elden Ring, which features the return of the exiled Tarnished to The Lands Between, in search of the grace their ancestors lost a long time ago. The Elden Ring, which baptizes the game, is the source of this lost grace and will be coveted by the many Tarnished that wander The Lands Between.

As with previous FromSoftware games, the story of Elden Ring is filled with mystery and there are no direct answers to the player’s questions. To put its narrative together, players will have to play the game and collects bits and pieces of lore spread in the six large areas that compose The Lands Between.

Elden Ring will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 21, 2022. You can use this link to preorder the game.

