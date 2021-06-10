Summer Game Fest has brought us a brand-new trailer and a release date for Elden Ring, the long-anticipated action-RPG developed by FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The trailer reveals more about the world developed by Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, at the same time that pre-orders have gone live.

The trailer features dragons, giants, and knights that will sure make players “git gud” all over again, once Elden Ring is released next year. More importantly, the new trailer reveals that Elden Ring features mounted combat, a first for a FromSoftware game, and a welcomed addition that can diversify the combat on the upcoming action RPG. The fixation with arms showed in the first trailer is also in focus in the new trailer, which offers several boss battles against creatures with multiple hands.

Elden Ring is published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, which partnered with FromSoftware for the whole Dark Souls series and for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. FromSoftwarre also developed Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls for Sony as PlayStation exclusives. What all FromSoftware games have in common is that they are highly demanding, forcing players to learn their combat systems while they try to defeat complex bosses. FromSoftware games are also known for their unique worldbuilding, built through dialogues and item descriptions, instead of long cutscenes.

Elden Ring was first announced during E3 2019 with a trailer that showed FromSoftware coming back to the medieval setting. With no news from the game since then, fans had high expectations to see some actual gameplay in Bandai Namco’s E3 conference, set to take place next Tuesday, June 15, as part of 2021’s edition of E3. Lucky for us, we already got a release date from the Summer Game Fest, which means the Bandai Namco conference should only expand on the new gameplay details.

Elden Ring is being marketed as the largest FromSoftware game yet, an impressive claim given that the developers’ games are known for their extensive and complex worlds. Elden Ring will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 21, 2022. Check out the new trailer below, and visit this link to preorder the game.

