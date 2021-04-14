The Elder Scrolls Online year-long event "Gates of Oblivion" is currently marching along to the strong beat of a Daedric drum. The "Flames of Ambition" DLC kicked off the new event, delivering two new dungeons for players and sparking the journey into the mysteries that will be further unveiled in the next chapter, "Blackwood." While you still have some time to complete your missions in the Flames of Ambition DLC, you'll want to make sure you're good and ready for the challenges to come in the Blackwood chapter, arriving first thing this June.

Here's a tease of what you can expect:

Discover a dangerous and diverse part of Tamriel where ambitious Imperials and stalwart Argonians meet in The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, part of the Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline. Venture from the high walls of Leyawiin to the dauntless wilds of Blackwood and even more sinister realms in this new addition to the Elder Scrolls saga.

Uncover the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV in Gates of Oblivion, a new year-long adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online. In the upcoming Blackwood Chapter, you can continue the saga that begins with the Flames of Ambition DLC and investigate a conspiracy where all paths lead to the Deadlands.

Get a refresher on the "Gates of Oblivion" event and how the story so far has led to all things "Blackwood" with this story catch-up trailer:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood arrives on PC/Mac and Stadia on June 1, and on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on June 8.

