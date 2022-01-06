Playstation released a new trailer for their game The Elder Scrolls Online. The video teases a new event for the game and its setting.

The trailer begins by showing a war table showing a few ships, which then transitions to the ships in the world. They're heading towards an island in the middle of a storm, but then it goes back to the war room. We see a knight knocking all of the ships down, and him walking to the balcony of where he is, ready to confront the people sailing in.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a MMO that is set in the Elder Scrolls series. In the game, you can create your own character from six different races and ten classes. It takes place on the continent of Tamriel, and is set a millennium before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, where there is both a struggle for the fate of the world, and a struggle for power over Tamriel happening. The Elder Scrolls Online was first released on April 2014 for the PC, and has been releasing new expansions every year, such as Morrowind, allowing players to explore new areas and unlock new stories.

There have also been rereleases of the game, such as the Tamriel Unlimited release, which removed the need to have a monthly subscription to play the game, instead of making subscriptions an optional thing that grants additional perks for the player. The trailer announced that there will be a global reveal event on January 27, 2022, which will presumably be a full reveal of this new expansion.

The game is available now for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

