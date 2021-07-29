Developer Fallen Flag Studio has provided a new trailer to celebrate the release of Eldest Souls, a stylish 16-bits Boss Rush inspired by the Dark Souls franchise. While Eldest Souls' cinematic trailer focused on the game’s story, the new trailer showcases some of the challenging boss battles that await brave players while highlighting a few of the game’s mechanics.

In Eldest Souls, players will take control of a knight in charge of killing the Old Gods after humanity was abandoned by those who were supposed to protect them. As the trailer shows, this mission won’t be easy, as the player will need to take down dozens of giant creatures that will hold no punches back to destroy the knight. Luckily, the player will also be able to “acquire powers beyond mortal comprehension” and “encounter a cast of intriguing characters” to help them achieve victory.

Image via Fallen Flag Studio

RELATED:‌ 'Dark Souls' Biggest Legacy Is Not Difficulty, It's Worldbuilding

Eldest Souls is the first game by Fallen Flag Studio, and the developers are not hiding their inspiration in the Souls series. Eldest Souls promises unforgiven combat and hundreds of deaths until the player can master the combat and kill the gods in their way. While the isometric perspective and the pixel art are a deviation of the Souls series, there are still plenty of similarities, from the monstrous creatures to the difficulty. And if you ever dreamed about killing a were-deer, this is the right game for you.

Eldest Souls is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the release trailer below:

Here's the official summary for Eldest Souls

Fast-paced and brutally challenging, Eldest Souls is a unique Boss-Rush soulslike experience. In a final act of vengeance, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Mankind's only hope lies with a lone warrior… and his greatsword of pure Obsydian.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Top 5 Metroidvanias of All Time You Can Play Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Alexandra Daddario on the 'Harry Potter' Pressure on 'Percy Jackson' & Lessons Learned From Her First Big Blockbuster "One of the things that my experiences have taught me is that you can’t really put too many expectations ..."

Read Next