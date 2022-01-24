The film is adapted from Gail Honeyman's 2017 novel of the same name.

Deadline announced today that award-winning director Harry Bradbeer has signed on to helm an upcoming film adaptation of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine. Writer Georgia Pritchett is penning the feature which will serve as an adaptation of author Gail Honeyman’s best-selling novel of the same name. Reese Witherspoon, who chose the novel as her Reese's Book Club pick in 2017, will produce the film for Hello Sunshine alongside Lauren Neustadter.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine follows the life of the titular Eleanor, a socially awkward office worker who tends to keep to herself. Her weekends are spent in isolation, enjoying vodka and frozen pizzas, and she cares about little else other than her routine and a local singer that she believes to be her soulmate. When she meets an IT guy from work named Raymond, secrets from her past begin to boil to the surface as she starts to step into her own and discover that love is the greatest gift.

After winning an Emmy for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series for his work on Fleabag, Bradbeer makes a wonderful choice to sit in the director’s chair for Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine. Bradbeer is no stranger to comedic dramas with a strong female lead as he has also helped to shape the beloved spy series Killing Eve, as well as Netflix’s take on Nancy Springer’s book turned film, Enola Holmes.

Teaming up with Bradbeer to bring the novel’s story to the big screen is Pritchett. Pritchett has won countless awards for her work in film and television. In the past, she held an overall deal with HBO where she served as a co-executive producer on both Succession and Veep, and her work serving as a showrunner was recently put on display in Apple TV+’s comedy series The Shrink Next Door.

While nothing more — including casting and release information — has been announced at this time, we know that with Bradbeer directing, the film is sure to be a hilarious comedy that packs a heartfelt punch.

