Actor Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a sequel of the 1999 cult classic comedy Election, Deadline has reported. Along with her, the director and co-writer of the original movie, Alexander Payne is returning to direct the new feature.

Election was based on author Tom Perrotta’s novel of the same name and follows an overachieving student, Tracy Flick, who runs for student government president in high school. However, Jim McAllister, her social studies teacher tries to sabotage her candidacy by backing a rival candidate and tampering with the ballot count. Along with Witherspoon the movie features Matthew Broderick as Jim, Chris Klein as Paul Metzler, and Jessica Campbell as Tammy Metzler among others. While the movie wasn’t a box office success, it certainly bagged an Academy Award nomination for Payne and co-writer Jim Taylor in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, and a Golden Globe nomination for Witherspoon for Best Actress.

Tracy Flick Can’t Win is based on a follow-up novel by Perrotta. It’s another satirical dark comedy that finds the protagonist, Tracy, in adulthood and still struggling to fight her way to the top. Payne will direct from a screenplay he’s co-writing with Taylor. Witherspoon is busy producing various features, and starring in some. On the small screen, she plays Bradley Jackson in Apple TV’s The Morning Show starring alongside Jennifer Aniston. Her other TV credit includes Little Fires Everywhere, The Mindy Project, and Big Little Lies, among others. Her notable film credits include features like the Sing franchise, A Wrinkle in Time, the Legally Blonde franchise, and more. She’s currently working on The Morning Show Season 2 as well as the third iteration of Legally Blonde.

Payne is best known for features like Citizen Ruth starring Laura Dern and Kurtwood Smith, the comedy-drama The Descendants starring George Clooney in the main role alongside Shailene Woodley, among others, and the Academy-nominated comedy drama Nebraska. He is currently working on The Holdovers with his Sideways star Paul Giamatti.

With a stellar cast and crew behind the feature, this one is going to keep fans glued to their seats. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce the film under their Hello Sunshine banner, alongside Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions while Perrotta is executive producing.

No further details or release date has been announced for the feature yet! Watch out for this space to know further development on the movie. You can watch the trailer of the original movie below: