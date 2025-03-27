A lush Italian villa becomes the backdrop for sex, deception, and betrayal in the new thriller Electra. The Apprentice's Maria Bakalova stars in the film, which is the debut feature from Hala Matar. An intriguing premise deserves an equally intriguing poster, and Electra certainly has that. Collider can exclusively reveal the first poster for the film, which will hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

The film centers around two journalists who travel to an isolated Italian villa to interview a famous musician and his partner. However, everything is not as it seems, and all four of them soon become ensnared in a web of deceit. Matar is the first Bahraini woman to make a feature film in history, and her film is an exploration of "the dangers of leaving wounds unhealed and the masks we wear to belong—how avoiding the hard work of self-confrontation only deepens the fracture."

She collaborated with award-winning graphic designer Aleksander Walijewski on the film's unconventional poster, which depicts the actors' faces as masks impaled on the horn of a unicorn. Says Matar:

"Electra is a film about lies and deceit, where characters wear metaphorical masks to impress or manipulate others. The unicorn, representing the mask of innocence, is drawn from a painting central to the film’s plot—something I’d rather keep a mystery for now."

Who Stars in 'Electra'?

Image via Level 33.

Bulgarian actor Bakalova broke out with her provocative role in the comedy sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; she recently starred in The Apprentice as Ivana Trump, and will appear with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in the action film Mayday. Model and actor Abigail Cowen starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Fate: The Winx Saga; she will next be seen opposite Al Pacino and Dan Stevens in the horror film The Ritual. British actor Jack Farthing has appeared in The Lost Daughter and Spencer; he currently stars in the BBC's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Towards Zero. Actor/director/writer Daryl Wein not only stars in Electra, but also co-wrote its script; his directorial efforts include How It Ends and Something From Tiffany's.

Electra was written by Wein, Matar, and Paul Sado (Leo). Wein and Matar also produced the film with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, Tommaso Bertani of Ring Film, and Luca Cottafavi. Executive producers include Elsa Ramo, Tiffany Boyle, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Rami Farook, Will Hirschfeld, Scott Levenson, and Jason Kringstein.

Electra will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.