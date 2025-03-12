The Russo Brothers will return to Marvel in 2026 and 2027 with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but before doing so, they’re teaming up with a star-studded ensemble for The Electric State, the sci-fi comedy coming to Netflix this Friday. After debuting with a 21% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — the worst ever for a Russo Brothers film — the budget for the movie has finally been revealed. The Electric State cost $320 million to produce, which gives it a higher production cost than the combined total of the last 10 Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards. Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, Alan Tudyk, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Colman Domingo, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Cox all have roles in the film.

The most expensive of the Best Picture winners from the last 10 years is Oppenheimer, the biopic from Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy that cost $100 million to produce. Behind Oppenheimer is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was produced for only $25 million, an impressive feat considering its stunning visual effects. Green Book, the 2018 period drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, comes in next as the highest-cost Best Picture Winners, but was still produced on a modest budget of only $23 million. Most recently, Best Picture-winner Anora cost only $6 million to make, and it has racked up more than $45 million at the global box office. Neon Studios could make Anora 53 times for the same cost as The Electric State, and considering the movie will have no returns at the box office, it will likely burn a major hole in Netflix’s pocket.

The Russo Brothers Have Made Three of the 10 Most Expensive Movies Ever