The Electric State has added more cast members. Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton will all star in Joe and Anthony Russo's science fiction road trip movie, according to Variety. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as a girl searching America for her lost brother in the aftermath of a war between humans and robots, with Chris Pratt as a smuggler who joins her on her journey.

Esposito will play the Marshall, a villain who remotely controls a drone that hunts for Brown's character. Quan will play a doctor; the role was previously held by Quan's Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh, who has departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. Mackie and Thornton's roles are both voice-only; Mackie will voice Pratt's robotic sidekick, while Thornton will play a figure in the now-ended human-robot war. Stanley Tucci and Jason Alexander will also star.

Esposito is best-known for playing the ruthless crimelord Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the recently-concluded prequel/sequel series Better Call Saul. Famed for his '80s roles as Indiana Jones' sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, Quan largely retired from acting for several decades before returning to the screen in Everything Everywhere All at Once, to great acclaim. He will next appear in Disney's upcoming adaptation of American Born Chinese, and in the second season of Loki.

RELATED: The Russo Brothers Reveal Their Next Movie 'The Electric State' Starts Filming In October [Exclusive]

After breaking out in The Hurt Locker, Mackie joined the MCU as Captain America's partner and later successor Sam Wilson; he will reprise the role in Captain America: New World Order. He will also star in Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal adaptation. Thornton first earned acclaim for writing, directing, and starring in the 1996 drama Sling Blade, and subsequently starred in Monster's Ball, Friday Night Lights, and Bad Santa; he recently appeared in the Russos' Netflix film The Gray Man.

The Electric State is based on an illustrated book by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag; the screenplay was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It will be produced by the Russos, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Patrick Newall. Executive producers are Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Geoff Haley, and Jeff Ford.

The Electric State is now filming in Atlanta, and will be released in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.