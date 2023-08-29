The Electric State is an upcoming film based on the 2018 graphic novel by author Simon Stålenhag. The book won critical and fan praise for the compelling story and for the illustrations and was even named one of the best books of the year by NPR. If the film can conjure the same retro-futuristic aesthetic from the source material, it will create a dystopian setting that hasn’t really been brought to the screen before. Back in June 2022, it was announced that Netflix would be bringing The Electric State to the screen with Joe and Anthony Russo directing. While not much has been released about the film to date it’s safe to assume that if the Russos are at the helm the film won’t be lacking in action.

The post-apocalyptic setting of the story is in an alternate reality in 1997 after a war between technology gone amuck and humans has decimated most of the United States. Massive drones that were once used in combat, now litter the land and pose multi-layered dangers to the humans that survived the fighting. The Electric State follows the adventures of a girl who is trying to get across the country to find her younger brother.

While it may sound similar to other dystopian stories that involve young adults trying to make their way through an apocalyptic landscape, the unique world created by Simon Stålenhag is an exciting new addition to the post-apocalyptic dystopian subgenre of science fiction. In addition to having the Russo brothers spearhead the film, there’s a slew of well-known actors attached to the project. This should help elevate the story told in the graphic novel and bring Stålenhag’s electric-infused dystopian nightmare world to life.

As of right now, there has been no release date given for The Electric State. Although, it has been reported that the film will be premiering on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Will ‘The Electric State’ Be in Theaters?

Currently, all we know is that The Electric State will be streaming exclusively on Netflix when it is released. That being said, a theatrical release doesn't seem completely out of the question, as the Russos' last movie with Netflix, The Gray Man, received a limited theatrical release a week before landing on the streaming service.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Electric State’?

There isn’t an official trailer yet for The Electric State. If the film is being released within the first half of 2024 a trailer could be released around the end of 2023.

Based on the stunning illustrations in the original graphic novel and the few photos that have been released, the film will have a look that combines a grunge aesthetic with a mid-century modern futuristic vibe. A modern-looking technological dystopia filtered through a 1950s science fiction-style lens would definitely make for an interesting-looking film.

What Is The Plot Of ‘The Electric State’?

Set in an alternative world in the year 1997, The Electric State follows a teenager named Michelle who sets out on a cross-country journey through a retro-futuristic United States to find her younger brother. Joining her on the journey is a robot sent to her by her brother to help her find him.

Together they must dodge the monstrous drones left behind after the last war that roamed the landscape, one of which is hunting for Michelle’s robot companion. They also encounter a mysterious drifter who may be able to help them avoid the drones and make it safely to the other side of the country if Michelle can trust him.

The plot of the film will likely mirror the plot of the graphic novel, although some elements may need to be changed to fit time and filming constraints.

Who Is Starring In ‘The Electric State’?

Much like they did with The Gray Man, the Russos have assembled another A-list cast for their latest film.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has starred in a handful of other Netflix properties including Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes films, is set to play Michelle, the protagonist of the film. Chris Pratt, who previously worked with the Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will star as Keats, a drifter that Michelle meets on her travels.

Other cast members include Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Woody Norman (C'mon C'mon), and Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl). Voice actors in the film include Brian Cox (Succession), Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade).

Giancarlo Esposito will voice Marshall, the drone that is hunting the robot accompanying Michelle. Marshall is the primary villain in the story, but the inhospitable post-apocalyptic landscape and remaining drones are also huge obstacles that Michelle will have to overcome in order to find her brother.

Interestingly, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh was originally cast in The Electric State in the role of a human doctor that Michelle must find as part of her journey. But she dropped out due to conflicts and her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Ke Huy Quan stepped in to play the role instead.

Who Is Making ‘The Electric State’?

In the early stages of pre-production Andy Muschietti, best known for directing the It movies, was attached to the film with the Russo Brothers attached as producers and Universal serving as the distributor.

The Russos eventually took over directing the film entirely, after Muschietti was brought on to direct The Flash for Warner Bros. In June 2022, it was announced that Netflix would be backing the film instead of Universal.

This will mark the second time the Russo Brothers will be directing a film for Netflix after The Gray Man. The duo also produced both Extraction films for the streamer, with Joe Russo also penning the screenplays.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are behind the screenplay marking their sixth collaboration with the directors after Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and The Gray Man.

When and Where Did 'The Electric State' Film?

Filming for The Electric State took place in Atlanta, Georgia with production beginning in October 2022 and wrapping in February 2023.

Keep checking back for updates on The Electric State like a release date, a trailer, and photos from this upcoming film.