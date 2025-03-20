On paper, The Electric State sounded like the perfect action movie. You’ve got two of the best directors in the genre — Joe and Anthony Russo — along with a star-studded cast led by Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown. But something went horribly awry when paper was transferred to the screen, as The Electric State has become one of Netflix’s biggest busts of all time. With a price tag of $320 million, it’s obvious that the streamer had big hopes for this film, but in every way imaginable, it simply sunk to the bottom. Now, The Electric State is facing yet another devastating blow, as, after not even a full week on the platform, it’s been bumped from the top spot.

So, what is the movie that has taken over the #1 spot on Netflix? It must be another big-budget motion picture, right? Nope. Today’s win is for all the documentary lovers out there because the most-watched movie on Netflix at this time is Twister: Caught in the Storm. What’s worse for The Electric State is that it was not only bumped from the top spot, but is now in third place, trailing behind one of Netflix’s latest gets — Kraven the Hunter. It’s gotta hurt when one of the most hated-on films of the last year beats you out just one week into your run, although we as humans are often called to so-bad-they’re-good movies — just look at Madame Web’s streaming success.

The Russo Brothers Have Hit a Rut