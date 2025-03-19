Netflix's tent pole films already had a poor reputation even before The Electric State made it worse. Released this past weekend, the retro-futuristic adventure film opened to poor reviews, and worrying viewership. The Electric State is not only the most expensive Netflix original ever made, its reported budget of $320 million makes it one of the most expensive films of all time, period. The movie hails from Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who remain best known for having directed four blockbusters for Marvel Studios.

As per Netflix, The Electric State was the number one movie on the streamer's English-language charts, securing top 10 spots in 93 countries. It earned 25 million views across the week, which might sound massive, but, when put in context, paints an entirely different picture. By comparison, Netflix's biggest-ever debutante, Red Notice, scored nearly 80 million views in its first week. But apparently, even that wasn't good enough for a planned Red Notice sequel to be fast-tracked. The movie is followed on the all-time chart by The Adam Project, Back in Action, and Don't Look Up. The Electric State's opening week numbers put it below even The Gray Man, the Russos' last film for Netflix, which scored around 40 million views a couple of years ago. Plans for sequels and spin-offs appear to have been put on hold.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, The Electric State just about beat Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and its sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. Both movies were viewed as big-budget bombs. Even the fantasy film Damsel, starring Brown, debuted with better viewership figures last year, while the action film Extraction 2, produced by the Russos, retains a top 10 spot on the all-time Netflix chart. The Electric State's performance could be attributed to the disappointing reviews that the movie opened to. The movie is currently languishing with a 15% "rotten" score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Can the Russo Brothers Bounce Back?