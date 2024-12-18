The Russo brothers are ready to return with The Electric State. Netflix is getting ready to launch the film on March 14, which is why the streaming platform has released a new trailer for the blockbuster. The Electric State will be centered around a dystopic society where machines created to help humanity have gone rogue. The robots have been sent to the titular Electric State, but though the machines have been isolated to keep humans safe, a young girl will go on a dangerous journey to rescue her brother.

The Electric State introduces Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) as a young woman trying to lead a normal life with her family. But when her brother goes missing, the protagonist will do everything in her power to get him back. Michelle will need to recruit Keats (Chris Pratt) for her mission. The soldier can be seen in the new trailer for The Electric State talking about why the robots are very dangerous to engage with. The stage has been set for these two charismatic characters to work together in the adventure of a lifetime.

The working relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix continues thanks to The Electric State. The performer has starred as Eleven for four seasons of Stranger Things. Brown was also seen as Enola Holmes in the streaming platform's recent film adaptation of the books written by Nancy Springer. Netflix has turned Millie Bobby Brown into a star, and The Electric State will continue to prove why the company constantly places its faith in the young actress.

The Cast of 'The Electric State'

The cast of The Electric State will feature plenty of familiar faces to bring the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag to life on the screen. Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, and Giancarlo Esposito will all be seen in the adaptation. As if that wasn't enough star power to convince audiences to tune in next spring, the voice cast for the robots will feature the talent of Brian Cox, Alan Tudyk, and Woody Harrelson. The stage has been set for Michelle to rescue her brother in the next movie from the minds behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

You can check out the new trailer for The Electric State below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on March 14:

