A new set of posters has future audiences of Pixar and Disney’s film Elemental traveling to Element City and meeting some of the locals. Featured in the lineup are the main players, Ember, Wade, Clod, and Gale, four citizens who, except for Ember and the rest of the fire families, all live in communal harmony with one another.

First up is Ember, a real firecracker. Voiced by Leah Lewis (The Half of It, Nancy Drew), the image shared today of Ember reveals a smiling character who’s ready to heat things up. Tagged along under her image is her logo, “get fired up,” promising audiences that the main protagonist is going to be filled with a zest for life and not afraid to question the world that she’s used to. Next is the go-with-the-flow Wade. Made of water, Wade is a really chill guy as made even more apparent in his poster that sees him relaxing with a set of headphones around his neck. With cooling blue tones and eyes, Wade, who’s voiced by Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), is ready to “make a splash.”

While Elemental will center around a budding romance between Ember and Wade, what would a Disney and Pixar movie be without some loveable sidekicks? Also included in the photos today are Clod and Gale. Voiced by Mason Werheimer, Clod is the voice of a younger generation. Rocking a cool grassy hairdo, the character’s poster sees Clod with a welcoming smile and a camouflage vest to make sure he blends in with his surroundings. Boasting the logo “you’ll dig it,” it sounds like Clod will keep audiences and the rest of the crew well grounded. Finally, we get a closeup of Gale who represents the element air. As we’ve seen from the first trailer, Gale has a larger-than-life personality which is reflected in her poster. Voiced by Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Reno 911), Gale is our sure-fire bit of comedic relief with her logo reading “get blown away.”

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Win or Lose': Characters, Release Window, Plot, and Everything We Know About Pixar's Upcoming Series

What is Elemental About?

Known for tugging on our heartstrings with emotionally-driven titles such as Inside Out, Soul, and Up, we can expect more of the same from Elemental. A colorful city filled with plenty of space for earth, water, and air, Ember and the rest of her fire family stays separated from the community as they see themselves as a danger to others. After crossing paths with the water element, Wade, the duo strikes up an unexpected friendship that leads to a budding romance. While getting to know Wade, Ember discovers there is maybe a chance for her and other fire beings to live in harmony with the rest of the city.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) Elemental will land in theaters on June 16, 2023. Check out the new posters below.

4 Images